Viral Blonde Florida Fan Flooded With Wild Comments After Identity Reveal in Public

Peyton Blomquist did not need a touchdown catch or a big play to become one of the most recognizable faces from Florida’s win over Ole Miss. She was sitting in the stands watching the game like any other fan.

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ESPN’s cameras moved toward the Gators crowd and settled on Blomquist, a blonde Florida fan wearing a black dress. The clip quickly escaped the broadcast and took on a life of its own on X. Now, her latest IG post is being flooded with comments.

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“Work the cut,” Blomquist wrote on IG, sharing several Game-day pictures. In the first one, she is standing, wearing the same black top and white shorts she wore when ESPN cameras captured her. In another, she is with her friends.

Blomquist, along with her 4 friends, is posing for what seems like a pre-game photo. One of her friends even has a Gators jersey on. In another slide, she shared a screenshot of the ESPN broadcast that captured her.

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The attention she has gotten has become large enough that people who had never seen her before were trying to figure out who she was. By Sunday, they had an answer.

Blomquist was identified as an Orlando-area native and a University of Florida student. She also acknowledged the moment herself, sharing a photo of the viral ESPN shot on Instagram Stories with a simple “Go Gators.”

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Her Instagram was already public and had close to 10,000 followers. Now, she has 12,400 followers. That number gives some idea of the size of the jump that can happen when a college football broadcast happens to find the right face at the right moment.

It was not Blomquist’s first appearance on social media. She had previously posted photos from a pink-themed shoot, including one captioned, “Any excuse to wear pink and cowgirl boots.”

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She also shared a separate photoshoot earlier this month. But Saturday was different. One widely circulated post focused less on the fan herself and more on the cameraman, with the caption, “The cameraman zooming in is CRAZY.”

Another version of the clip drew millions of views, with one commenter writing, “Cameraman knew exactly what he was doing.” Now, once her identity has become public, the comments under her Instagram posts have changed quickly.

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People are showing mixed reactions to Peyton Blomquist’s IG post

Dominic P. Diaz, a former Air Force football player, left a simple “Yes” on her IG post. Another commenter offered a more familiar internet tribute: “Shoutout to the cameraman.”

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Notably, Peyton Blomquist graduated as a salutatorian in her high school class and led the ChemClub in the school. Not just that, she also served as president of its Biology and Medicine club, as she shared the details on IG.

Beyond that, she also holds memberships in the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, and was a part of her school’s debate team.

A user from Australia watching the Gators game couldn’t resist commenting on her IG. “Peyton 🤩🐊 you’ve hit the headlines in Australia,” the person wrote. However, not everyone viewed the sudden attention as harmless fun.

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Three weeks ago, another female spectator went viral during the Ole Miss vs Louisville game. The woman, identified as Sara Smith, was an Ole Miss student. People then started speculating about her relationship status.

She was confirmed “engaged” by a user. Unlike Blomquist, though, she kept her Instagram private once she started getting attention. However, since Blomquist’s is public, people are reacting differently.

One commenter wrote, “Social media ruined this generation,” while another suggested, “She wanna go viral.” Then there was the bluntest compliment of the group: “Okay face card.”

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For Blomquist, the sequence was simple enough. She went to watch Florida play Ole Miss. By the end of the night, strangers across the country were trying to find her. It’s not an unusual sight in college sports now, though.