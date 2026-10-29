Viral Blonde Gators Fan Uses Newfound Fame to Get Private Jet for Brooklyn Nets NBA Game

In the age of social media, a fleeting moment on a college football broadcast can transform an ordinary student into an internet celebrity overnight. It could also open unexpected doors for lucrative brand partnerships. Such was the case with Peyton Blomquist, a Florida fan whose brief TV appearance during a Gators game catapulted her to internet fame.

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Blomquist needed to get from Orlando to Brooklyn for an NBA game, return to Florida for a sorority date function, and somehow be ready for an 8 a.m. chemistry exam the following morning. Commercial flights weren’t going to make that schedule easy. Fortunately, she had a rather expensive solution waiting on the other end of a video call.

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On October 28, private aviation company Amalfi Jets posted a conversation with Blomquist on X, in which a representative arranged an elaborate same-day trip for her and five sorority friends to watch the Brooklyn Nets.

“We have a global six thousand,” Amalfi’s rep says in the video to Peyton Blomquist. “It’s going to be 56 thousand for their same-day round trip. There’s gonna be a flight attendant on board. It’s gonna be awesome.”

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“That sounds perfect. It’s totally worth it,” Blomquist immediately said after hearing the quote.

Blomquist’s first viral moment happened while she was sitting in the stands at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

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Now she is discussing a charter flight aboard a Bombardier Global 6000. The video didn’t establish whether the trip had actually been booked or who would pay for it. But as a piece of social media marketing, it made good use of Blomquist’s growing profile.

Her sudden popularity began on September 26, when Florida hosted Ole Miss in Gainesville. The Gators were putting together one of their biggest wins of the season, eventually beating the Rebels 52-28, when the camera focused on Blomquist in the crowd.

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The camera caught her for just a moment, but people watching at home instantly noticed. The clip quickly made the rounds on X, with users trying to find out who she was. Blomquist later revealed herself on Instagram, posting photos from the game and a screenshot of her appearance on TV.

She added a caption that borrowed from Florida coach Jon Sumrall’s catchphrase: “Work the cut.”

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Florida’s win over a highly ranked SEC rival had already put the spotlight on Gainesville. Blomquist’s brief appearance gave fans something else to talk about after the game, beyond what had happened on the field.

Her Instagram account had fewer than 10,000 followers before the game. By September 29, the number had climbed past 45,000, with more than 33,000 followers on TikTok. She boasts more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

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Most people don’t know the backstory beyond her viral moment. The 18-year-old is a first-year nutritional science student following a pre-med track at Florida and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.

Before arriving in Gainesville, she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class and participated in several science-related student organizations. Those details made the chemistry-exam problem in the Amalfi Jets video particularly fitting.

Peyton, though, isn’t the first person to go viral through college football games this season. On September 6, 2026, Ole Miss graduate Sara Smith became a viral talking point during the Rebels’ season opener against Louisville.

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With the game still close in the third quarter, cameras showed Smith watching anxiously with both hands clasped behind her head, the familiar reaction fans call the “surrender cobra.”

Accounts such as “Campus Cuties” soon put a name to the face, and the five-second clip spread across social media, drawing millions of views. Smith addressed the attention herself on TikTok, confirming, “Yes, that was me,” and showing some of the unusual messages fans had sent her.

However, shortly after, Smith switched her social media profiles to private, stepping back from the attention that had followed her brief TV appearance.

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As for Blomquist’s private jet video, the back-and-forth played out like an ad, with one scheduling hurdle after another before a luxury option conveniently solved the problem.

There is no solid evidence that six college students really paid $56,000 for a basketball trip, so the exchange should not be treated as proof that they did.