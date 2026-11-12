Viral Blonde Ole Miss Fans Raise 5-Figures in Fundraiser & Kick Out Partner in Crime After Bullying Football Fan

A doorbell camera at Ole Miss captured three women making inappropriate noises outside an apartment of Black students, and now the fallout has taken a strange turn. Instead of the story ending with campus investigations and apologies, competing fundraisers have popped up for two of the women alongside claims that they kicked the third one out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The clip, recorded on November 6, shows three women walking past the apartment of three Black Ole Miss students. Student Jakiyra Metcalf shared the footage on TikTok, and it quickly gained attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident unfolded right in the heart of an SEC college football town, quickly drawing national attention across sports and campus social media. Since then, the story has moved beyond the original incident, with one fundraiser for a woman identified online as Lauren Mayfield raising more than $24,000 and another appeal seeking $20,000 for Sara Whitehead.

“A $20,000 fundraiser claims Sara Whitehead is the third woman seen in the viral Ole Miss m—– video, and says she’s been expelled and cut off by the other two women. The man behind it, who says he’s her uncle, is making more claims about what happened on campus,” Baller Alert posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago January 01, 2026: Georgia defense makes the fourth down stop during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_450 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

One campaign drawing attention is a GiveSendGo fundraiser called “Stand with Lauren.” It was organized by Tom Hennessey in support of Lauren Mayfield, who has been identified online as one of the women in the video. According to Yahoo’s November 12 report, the fundraiser had collected more than $24,000 toward its $50,000 goal by November 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign says Mayfield did not commit a crime and argues that the backlash could affect her future. Its description reads, “She did nothing wrong. She did not assault anyone. She did not break any law. She made noises in a public walkway.”

It also says the donations will help with lost income, missed opportunities, and other expenses. The organizer makes his position clear with the line, “No apologies. No ‘I didn’t know.’ No bending the knee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennessey’s involvement has also become part of the discussion. The New York Post reported that he had made social media posts encouraging “segregation” and mocking a Black Ole Miss student. The fundraiser reportedly includes a warning that he could cancel the campaign if Mayfield rejects his support or decides to apologize.

A second GiveSendGo campaign has brought another name into the story. Titled “Help Sara Whitehead Fly Home to California,” it reportedly aims to raise $20,000 for a woman the organizer identifies as Sara Whitehead. The person behind the appeal describes himself as her uncle and claims she is the third woman seen in the November 6 footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third woman does not appear to make the noises or gestures shown in the video. However, Ole Miss has not publicly confirmed that she is Whitehead.

The fundraiser claims Whitehead has been pushed out of the university and is no longer friends with the other two women. “The girls are no longer friends,” the campaign description states. It also alleges that one of the women started a separate GoFundMe campaign that blamed Whitehead for the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those claims have not been independently confirmed. The appeal also gives conflicting details about her university status. While it says Whitehead has faced expulsion and cannot return to campus, it later claims her family is trying to get her reinstated.

Ole Miss has not confirmed whether Whitehead was expelled, suspended, or banned from campus. The university noted that student privacy laws prevent it from sharing details about individual disciplinary cases.

The campaign also claims that Whitehead and her relatives have received threats since the video went viral. “Our whole family has received death threats, but we are not backing down,” the description says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The money is reportedly intended to pay for a flight to California, where Whitehead could stay with relatives while looking into continuing her education elsewhere. The fundraiser does not name a specific college.

The three students who live in the apartment have also shared their side of the story. During a November 11 appearance on CBS Mornings, Metcalf and roommate Victoria G. Johnson spoke about confronting the women after seeing what had happened.

“We actually went outside and tried to, like, approach them and get them to explain why they did that,” Metcalf said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson recalled that Alaina Kunes, who later publicly acknowledged her involvement, apologized during the encounter. According to Johnson, Kunes said, “I’m sorry, we did that to like four doors,” and told them they had not meant any harm. Johnson said the roommates had only seen their own apartment targeted.

But Johnson said the other woman continued making the gestures even while Kunes was apologizing. “She continued to make the gestures after [Kunes] was apologizing – so it was like a slap in the face,” she said.

Kunes later released a public apology on November 10, calling her actions “insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful.” She also said she had not known the residents’ race before the incident. NBC News reported, citing a source close to Kunes, that she had since voluntarily withdrawn from Ole Miss.

University Investigation Remains Ongoing

Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead responded to the incident in a November 8 message to the campus community. Mead denounced the actions seen in the clip and stated that the university had launched an investigation. She also cautioned that at least one individual had been misidentified on social media and urged people to stop sharing unverified details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACLU of Mississippi has also said it is reviewing complaints related to the incident. Meanwhile, the three Black students have described the experience as hurtful and said they plan to remain at Ole Miss.

The fundraising campaigns have added a new layer to the story. One is supporting Mayfield while rejecting calls for an apology, while the other claims Whitehead has lost her place at the university and her friendships with the other women. But the claims about Whitehead’s identity, university status, and the alleged falling-out have not been confirmed.

For now, the university’s investigation is still underway. The fundraisers have attracted considerable attention, but their descriptions do not establish what happened behind the scenes or what action Ole Miss may take.