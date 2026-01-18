Viral Carson Beck Graduation Myth Busted

A short clip of Carson Beck made rounds online, and once again, the internet jumped to conclusions. The snippet made it sound like Beck had been playing college football for years without ever stepping into a classroom. Predictably, social media ran with it. But once you hear the full answer, the story looks very different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the latest episode of “what are we doing in college sports,” Carson Beck sparked a wildfire when asked if he was missing classes because of Monday’s game, he said, “I’ve been in school, yes. I’ve had classes this whole entire year that I’ve had to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, all of them are online, so I don’t ever actually have to go in person, which is probably a good thing and helps me as far as my schedule and time that I can devote to football.”

That context got lost fast. What blew up instead was a quick clip of Beck saying, “No class. I graduated two years ago.” On its own, it sounded bad. Fans started wondering if he’d somehow been competing without taking classes at all.

Here’s the reality: Beck is now doing his master’s at Miami, and the programs just take a bit longer to finish.

He clarified, “Obviously I’ve been working towards other degrees now that I’ve gotten to Miami, but these programs take a little longer than just a year to finish. Obviously I’m not enrolling again next semester. So I’ll be done after this season.”

If you’re wondering how much of campus life he actually sees, the answer is…not much. Beck was pretty honest about that, too.

“I live in the facility,” he said when asked if he spends time on campus during the week. “If I’m not at the facility, I’m at home, and I just kind of bounce back and forth. It’s been that way for about the past month.”

He has been committed to Miami football since transferring from Georgia in 2023. He came into the spotlight when he was selected as the first-week starter against UT Martin in that season. This is his last season before the NFL. Beck has a lot at stake with his NIL partnerships, bringing him around $4 million a year, with some estimations even higher with sponsorships.

Despite the high stakes of his current season at Miami, Beck’s journey hasn’t been without its dramatic lows.

Carson Beck’s rollercoaster ride

One of the most unforgettable came during his time as Georgia QB1, when he fell on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field after being strip-sacked by a Texas defender during the SEC championship game.

“Obviously, I felt my arm. I felt everything,” Beck said. “It was one of the lowest moments of my life.” He managed to return for one final snap, handing off the ball for the game-winning touchdown, but that was the end of his Georgia career.

After a year, Beck reinvented himself as the Miami Hurricanes’ starting QB and will be leading them to their first national championship game since 2003. “Running into the end zone at Ole Miss, that was one of the highest moments of my life, one of the better memories that I’ll always hold onto and cherish,” Beck said.

Beck’s season with Miami has been a rollercoaster, with the Hurricanes opening strong with an upset over Notre Dame, but they had their lows and losses against Louisville and SMU.

“This is when I knew that, really, we were going to be fine because I went up to the office the next day, and he was extremely positive,” offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. “I was probably more down than he was. But he was very positive, very move-on type approach.”

Even in high-pressure clutch moments, Beck thrived. He completed 74.4 percent of his passes for 1,634 yards over UM’s last seven wins, throwing 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

“His superpower is understanding football,” Dawson added. “He dissects the game very quickly in the run and pass game… He’s really elite at that.”

For those who watched his development, he was “misunderstood,” according to UM coach Mario Cristobal, who praised his selflessness and capacity to inspire others.

Bobby Ramsay, a former high school coach, finds it unbelievable that Beck has made it to the national championship stage. Ramsay describes the experience as “It’s a you-just-can’t-believe-what-you’re-watching kind of feeling.”

Beck has given the Hurricanes “goose bump-like moments,” from his clutch drives to his first-year heroics against Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. Beck’s journey from SEC heartbreak to Miami redemption is proof of resilience and the unwavering pursuit of a dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT