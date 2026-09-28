Viral Florida Blonde Reveals Relationship Status After College Football Fans Flood to Her IG

Florida’s upset win over No. 4 Ole Miss gave Jon Sumrall plenty of reasons to celebrate, but the Gators’ fanbase had its own viral moment. One blonde supporter unexpectedly became the talk of college football, with her Instagram flooded by comments and DMs from curious fans. Now, after much online speculation and growing attention, she has finally revealed her relationship status.

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It took just one camera pan to turn Peyton Blomquist into college football’s latest viral sensation. Standing in the stands, flashing a smile in a black-and-white dress, the blonde fan instantly caught viewers’ attention. What began as a fleeting moment on ESPN soon exploded across X, and now, her latest Instagram post is drawing a wave of comments as the internet continues to buzz about her sudden fame.

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In her recent post, where she flaunted the very dress that made her an overnight sensation, one fan left an objectionable comment on her Instagram. However, Blomquist handled it with class, replying, “Actually, I’m in the market for a husband, so maybe not.”

Her comment quickly took off, racking up more than 600 likes as fans rallied behind her witty response. But there’s more to Blomquist than her viral moment. According to her public social media profiles, she is a first-year nutritional science student at the University of Florida and a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

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Given her academic pursuits, it’s hardly surprising that the Zeta sister is a fitness enthusiast. Her TikTok content offers a glimpse into that side of her life, with fitness taking center stage.

Blomquist graduated as salutatorian from Lake Mary High School, where she served as the founding president of ChemClub, president of Biology and Medicine, and social media chair of the Science National Honor Society. But her involvement didn’t stop there. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and the English Honor Society.

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Beyond the classroom, she spent two years volunteering at Orlando Health, gaining experience across its PACU, Radiology, and PCU units. She also has an athletic side. Back in 2019, she played volleyball on a team that finished third at the AAU National Championships.

Going into the Gators’ showdown against Ole Miss, Blomquist was already closing in on 10,000 Instagram followers. But following her viral moment, that number has exploded to 32,000 as of Monday, and the follower count continues to climb by the minute.

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Every post on her Instagram account now has thousands of likes. One, in particular, received the most attention from across the globe. After Florida’s Week 4 game, Blomquist posted a series of pictures of herself at the game. She captioned it, “Work the cut.” Interestingly, the last slide in the post had a screenshot of the ESPN moment when the cameras spotted her in the stands.

Within minutes, the post got flooded with comments. Dominic P. Diaz, a former Air Force football player, commented with a simple “Yes.” A user from Australia said that even people in his country know about Blomquist now. Some other comments were downright objectionable, but some people called out such users.

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The fact that the whole viral moment happened after her favorite team won a crucial SEC game against the No. 4 team is just the cherry on the cake. With the win, the Gators have moved into the top 10 of the latest AP Top 25. The sky is the limit in Jon Sumrall’s first year as the head coach in Gainesville.