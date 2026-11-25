A college football game can put players and coaches in the spotlight, but sometimes the most talked-about moment happens nowhere near the field. During Georgia Tech’s game against Wake Forest, ESPN cameras caught two students having what looked like a heated conversation in the stands. Within minutes, the commentators were following their every move, and viewers were left wondering whether they were watching a couple go through a breakup on live television.

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The cameras later returned to the same pair, only to find them sharing a kiss. The change of scene quickly caught on across social media, and what started as a private disagreement became one of the weekend’s most talked-about college football moments. The students have now appeared on NBC’s TODAY show to explain what happened and reveal just how much the broadcast exposed about their personal lives.

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“A lot of our friends actually had no idea we were dating until that happened,” Braden Flournoy told Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin on NBC’s TODAY show.

The couple, Georgia Tech students Tallulah Wall and Flournoy, are both 21 and said they had been dating for two months and one week.

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Their appearance on ESPN turned into an unexpected announcement of their relationship. Wall said the messages she received were not just from friends pointing out that she had appeared on television.

“So not only were we getting texts, ‘Oh hey, you were on the screen for like a solid couple seconds,’ it was, ‘You have a boyfriend?’” she said.

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The moment unfolded during the fourth quarter of Georgia Tech’s November 21 matchup with Wake Forest. As the Yellow Jackets struggled on the field, ESPN cameras picked up Wall and Flournoy in the stands. Analyst Jesse Palmer, who also hosts The Bachelor, soon found himself breaking down their conversation instead of the action on the field.

“This playoff situation is intense right now, maybe not as intense as this conversation though,” Palmer joked.

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Play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore then turned to him, saying, “I mean you’re the expert here, my man; you break this down.”

Palmer went along with it, even using the telestrator to discuss what he thought was happening between the two. “He is locked in,” Palmer said. “He is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer. They are in each other’s personal space. He’s not happy with whatever she just told him.”

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When the broadcast returned to the couple, they were kissing. Palmer reacted with, “That’s good news,” while Tessitore told viewers, “Embrace the love, America.” Palmer had one more comment, adding, “OK, get a room though.”

While the scene may have looked serious to viewers, Wall and Flournoy said there was no breakup and no major relationship issue behind it. According to the couple, the disagreement came down to a simple misunderstanding.

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“Honestly, it was completely insignificant,” Flournoy said. “It was more miscommunication than anything.”

Wall agreed, explaining, “Absolutely miscommunication. So much miscommunication, that’s why we were like, ‘Let’s just go back and watch this football game even if we’re losing.’”

Flournoy also wanted to put one particular rumor to rest. “And to clear the air, there was zero speculation between us breaking up,” he said.

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The pair said they found out about their sudden internet fame from a stadium worker who told them they had been all over the internet. They also had no idea Palmer was known for hosting The Bachelor.

“Neither of us had ever watched ‘The Bachelor,’” Wall said.

Away from the relationship talk, both students made it clear that they are devoted Georgia Tech fans. Wall is a mechanical engineering student, while Flournoy studies computer science. And after the Yellow Jackets’ 50-29 loss to Wake Forest left them at 3-8, Flournoy had a message for head coach Brent Key.

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“Brent Key, please, please use this as motivation to be better at football,” he said. “I know I don’t have to tell you, you’re going to get fired up anyway because that’s the kind of coach you are, but please.”

For Wall and Flournoy, the ESPN broadcast turned an ordinary game-day disagreement into an unexpected public moment. Their TODAY appearance gave them the chance to explain what viewers had seen, clear up the breakup talk, and reveal that some of their own friends had learned about their relationship at the same time as everyone else.