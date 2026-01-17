Viral Oklahoma Basketball Star Talks Brent Venables Reuniting Siblings Through Transfer Portal

In the ultimate family draft, Oklahoma has secured both Bears siblings. The very famous basketball center, Reagan Beers, couldn’t be any more excited for her brother to become a Sooner earlier this month under Brent Venables. In fact, she already believes that he should be rocking his stay next season.

“We actually just moved here yesterday, so I was helping them move for like seven hours after workouts yesterday,” Oklahoma player Beers said at a press conference before the LSU game. “Which made me so happy. Well, I wasn’t touching anything heavy. But my brother, I’m not touching heavy stuff. Are you kidding me? My brother and dad were here. I’m not touching anything heavy whatsoever, so they’re fine.”

“I’m just glad that he is going to get to have that same experience of just getting to know this place and these people. Because it really is an incredible place to be and to go to school and to play football and play basketball. I’m just so excited that he’s going to get to experience that.”

That excitement even extended to a lighthearted moment about jersey numbers. When asked whether her brother might follow her lead by wearing No. 15, Beers quickly shut that down, revealing that he plans to stick with No. 81 instead, the number he’s expected to wear as he joins the Oklahoma Sooners football program under Brent Venables.

Laughing, she joked that “people might like that better,” playfully adding that “81 Beers” has a better ring to it than “15 Beers,” a nod to both their shared last name and their respective jersey identities.

Both siblings finally get a chance to stay close to each other after a long time. The main reason behind Rocky Beers’ move to Oklahoma was because of his sister Raegan’s presence on the team. She was the first one to come in 2024 as a transfer player from Oregon State, and since then has become a key player on the team. Raegan got listed in All-SEC and received an All-American honorable mention. She averaged 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds through 12 games in 2025.

Now, her brother comes in with similar excellence. Beers’ resume shows why Brent Venables was interested in getting him in with just one year of eligibility left. In the 2025 season, he appeared in Colorado State’s 12 games, producing 31 receptions for 388 yards and seven touchdowns, including a long 48-yard gain. He averages 12.3 yards per catch and 32.3 yards per game, emerging as a threat in the red zone.

Rocky and Raegan Beers have two other siblings: Rowdy, who played Division I football, and their younger sister Rylie, who earned a basketball scholarship and will begin college soon. All siblings are pretty close to each other, and now that both Raegan and Rocky will stay together in Oklahoma, their bond and game both will be cherished.

Having sibling duos in sports is pretty common, and college football has many successful examples. Like Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and his brother Alberto Mendoza, and even Colorado’s former QB Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders.

What’s interesting is Oklahoma already had a successful sibling trio, the Selmon brothers Lucious, Dewey, and Lee Roy Selmon. All three played on Oklahoma’s dominant defenses in the 1970s and helped the program to win a national championship. Now, let’s wait and see how the Beers siblings do in the coming season.

With that, Brent Venables is also bringing stability to the roster.

Brent Venables does the unthinkable

Brent Venables continues to separate the Oklahoma Sooners from the rest as he successfully convinces NFL-eligible players, like 2025 star quarterback John Mateer, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III, linebacker Kip Lewis, and kicker Tate Sandell, to return for the 2026 season.

This is a rare possibility in this NIL and transfer portal era. Players make decisions based on money and the national spotlight; just take Carson Beck or Bryce Underwood’s example. However, it looks like Venables is making sure his team sticks together for as long as they can.

What’s even more shocking is that this isn’t the first time Brent Venables has brought key players back into the team. After a disappointing 6-7 season in 2024, he got safety Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Danny Stutsman back into the team. In 2023, too, Venables convinced defensive linemen DaJon Terry and Isaiah Coe to come back to the team.

By keeping NFL players in, they also saw very little shakeup in the portal, losing just 15 commits. So, with that momentum, let’s wait and see how things turn around for them in the 2026 season.