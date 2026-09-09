Viral Ole Miss Fan’s Relationship Status Confirmed After She Reveals Wild DMs From Suitors

A few seconds on an ESPN broadcast turned an ordinary Ole Miss game into something much stranger for Sara Smith. She was sitting in the stands during the Rebels’ season opener against Louisville when the cameras found her during a tense stretch of the game. Ole Miss was trying to protect its lead, Louisville was making a comeback, and Smith looked every bit as stressed as the people watching at home. The clip did not stay on the broadcast for long.

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It made its way onto social media, where people started trying to figure out who she was. Her name and social accounts soon began circulating, and the messages followed. By the next day, Smith was getting attention far beyond the Ole Miss crowd. A few seconds on camera had turned her into one of the season’s first viral college football stories. Now, we have an update on her relationship status.

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“Confirmed married, by the way,” an X user, Ben, posted. UNILAD also confirmed the information.

Smith’s TikTok activity had already included posts showing a large engagement ring. One August 5 post featured the ring, while another August 25 post included a message about how meaningful it was that her fiancé had spent his hard-earned money on something symbolizing his desire to spend the rest of his life with her.

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Currently, Smith’s Instagram is private, and reports have identified her as an Ole Miss alum from Knoxville, Tennessee. Her TikTok account under the handle @that.sara.with.no.h became the place where she finally acknowledged that the woman everyone had been talking about was, in fact, her.

Before this disclosure about her relationship status, Smith had taken to TikTok to show some of the messages she had received after her unexpected moment of fame. She did not appear particularly bothered by the attention. Instead, she treated some of the messages with the kind of humor that made the whole situation even more entertaining.

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One man sent what amounted to a dating résumé. He described himself as God-fearing, 6-foot-1, 260 pounds, a business owner, and someone who takes home $500,000 a year. Smith’s response was short and dry: “Thank you for the credentials.” Another person tried a much more casual approach.

Confirmed married by the way. #gorebels #olemiss https://t.co/aI5CBH3Nba pic.twitter.com/9eD7p1a7PG— Ben (@eventuallyright) September 8, 2026

He asked if she wanted anything from Whole Foods. That one apparently had a better chance of getting a laugh. Smith admitted she loves Whole Foods. Then things got considerably more forward.

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One message simply said, “Bankrupt me,” while another jumped straight toward starting a family. Someone else asked what brand of bag she liked because he wanted to buy her one in Paris. Smith gave him an answer: Louis Vuitton. One admirer told Smith that he could “save” her and called her beautiful. Her answer was probably the best response of the bunch.

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“I don’t think you can save me from what this football season is about to look like,” she said. That joke also made it pretty obvious where her attention remained. She was still talking about Ole Miss.

The viral stories from CFB games

The most famous example remains Katherine Webb. In January 2013, ESPN cameras spotted Webb sitting in the stands during the BCS National Championship Game between Alabama and Notre Dame. She was there supporting her then-boyfriend, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron.

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Brent Musburger’s comments about Webb turned the camera shot into something much bigger. Her Twitter following reportedly jumped from around 2,000 to more than 175,000 overnight, while “AJ McCarron girlfriend” became one of Google’s biggest search terms the next day. In fact, things didn’t stop at that.

She landed television opportunities, appeared in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, and built a modeling career. Years later, she said the attention also came with plenty of unwanted speculation and inaccurate stories about her. She eventually stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her family.