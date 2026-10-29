Viral Utah Blonde Turns to God After Pat McAfee Calls Her Out On National TV

Morgan Boring, a Utah junior, stepped up to kick a field goal on ESPN’s College GameDay, and one comment before her shot changed everything. What was supposed to be a fun, life-changing moment at the University of Utah quickly turned into massive online drama, as Boring instantly went viral as the “Utah Blonde.”

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It all started during Pat McAfee’s super popular “Kicking Is Easy” contest. The game is pretty simple: a random student gets picked from the crowd to kick a field goal, and if they make it, they win a cool $1 million straight out of McAfee’s own pocket. Morgan was the lucky student chosen to step up to the ball. She walked up wearing a playful “Listen to Morgan” hat and brought tons of personality to the stage, but right before she took her shot, things got super awkward.

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Instead of just kicking the ball, Morgan paused the live broadcast, looked right at McAfee, and asked: “Wait, wait, wait. The BYU guy got $3 million.” Once her kick completely flopped and barely left the ground, she missed her shot at the cash and was hit with a brutal wave of online hate from critics calling her entitled.

As the online criticism poured in immediately following the broadcast, Morgan didn’t clap back or drop a fake apology. Instead, just hours after the game aired and before McAfee even responded on his weekday show, she posted a personal message about her faith on Instagram, captioning it: “Turns out I can’t kick a field goal, but God still loves me.”

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With that single caption, she completely ignored the internet trolls and leaned into her spirituality to find some peace. She told her followers that the internet is a wild place, but she isn’t letting the opinions of strangers define her worth.



“With all the mean comments going around, i thought it would be nice to remember where our worth comes from,” she wrote on her IG!



Turning completely to God in the middle of a massive public roasting proved that she was grounded in something much bigger than football stadium drama.

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Meanwhile, her pre-kick comment had severely rubbed McAfee the wrong way.

She was talking about the previous weekend’s contestant at BYU (Utah’s massive in-state rival), who walked away with a triple payout because local billionaires stepped in to match McAfee’s money.

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Even though it was likely just playful banter, comparing her million-dollar opportunity to the rival school did not sit well with the host.

McAfee didn’t address the moment live on GameDay. Instead, he officially called her out days later on his weekday broadcast, The Pat McAfee Show. Venting to his audience, he complained that she acted like $1 million wasn’t enough, saying, “It’s my money… It’s like, all right, I hate this place.”

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To make matters worse for the host, he was already having a terrible day on the Utah campus.

Right before the broadcast started, the University of Utah’s official Instagram account posted a video of students calling McAfee “corny” and “creepy.” McAfee felt totally blindsided that the school would mock him on its official page while he was there to celebrate them.

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Between the insulting student video and Morgan’s comment about the prize money, McAfee declared that he felt unsafe and “uncomfortable” and vowed never to return to Salt Lake City.

While the University of Utah has since deleted the offensive video and issued a formal apology to McAfee, the debate around Morgan is still going strong.

A lot of fans are still calling her ungrateful, but a growing number of college students are totally defending her. They argue that she was just trying to joke around on TV and that a multi-millionaire sports host blew the whole thing way out of proportion.

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Ultimately, the entire situation showed how fast a bad joke on live television can spin into a national controversy.

Many argue that the reaction she received was incredibly harsh for what was clearly meant as a lighthearted joke. Either way, Morgan’s choice to turn to her faith showed everyone that she was ready to leave the media frenzy behind and focus on what matters most to her.