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Virginia Governor Fires James Franklin’s Board Chair Over Alleged ‘Gross Neglect of Duty’

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Malabika Dutta

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May 28, 2026 | 1:00 PM EDT

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Virginia Governor Fires James Franklin’s Board Chair Over Alleged ‘Gross Neglect of Duty’

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Malabika Dutta

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May 28, 2026 | 1:00 PM EDT

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New Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger is changing things at the Hokies. In her latest act, she reportedly fired a long-time board member. Initially, the name of the person wasn’t revealed. Now, we understand that John Rocovich was removed by Spanberger. The decision was questioned by House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore.

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On Thursday, Rocovich was fired for allegedly violating the board’s code of ethics. However, any specific information regarding the violation is still not provided by the governor’s office.

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In 2023, former Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed Rocovich to a new term on the board. Before that, he served the Hokies on the board from 1997 to 2005 and as rector from 2002 to 2004. But for the 2025–2026 academic year, the board changed its own bylaws to allow Rocovich to serve an unprecedented third term as rector.

Now his removal created chaos among the Hokies.

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“The Governor owes the Virginia Tech community — and all Virginians — an explanation for this decision. What exactly did John Rocovich do?” said Kilgore. “I’ve known John for years, and I know he has done nothing but act in the best interest of Virginia Tech. To suggest otherwise is libelous.”

This is a developing story….

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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