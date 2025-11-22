Virginia Senator Confesses Involvement in Wooing NFL Icon Michael Vick to Coach HBCU Norfolk State

Michael Vick’s journey from a small town in Virginia to the highs of the NFL inspired millions. That was until the 2007 dogfight incident blemished the legacy of one of the brightest stars of football. But like a phoenix, he rose from the ashes, served his time, and rebuilt his life. First with the Philadelphia Eagles and then, after retirement, as an analyst. Now he has got another chance at redemption by mentoring the next generation of stars from his hometown at Norfolk State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Michael Vick got his second chance when Virginia State Senator Aaron Rouse invited him to join as the HC of Norfolk State in 2024.

“I decided to give Mike a call and say, bro, the Norfolk State head coaching job is coming open. I said, I think it’d be a good look. And I just think about your stories, things that you’ve been through, and how that would elevate our whole HBCUs throughout our nation. What would that mean for our culture?” Rouse said, when he was featured in a college gameday video posted on Twitter on Nov 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly a decade after retiring in 2017, Michael Vick made a comeback. This time, it was as the 19th Head Coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. In his debut, the Spartans produced more penalties (9) than points in a 7-27 loss to Towson. This was Vick’s first coaching assignment after quitting as the OC of the Atlanta Legends. Although he has been unlucky, as the Spartans are last in their conference with a record of 1-10 overall.

Vicks’ journey began from Newport News, Virginia, where he played for Warwick High School. There, he matured into one of the best QBs in the nation, earning him a place in Virginia Tech’s roster. He started building his legacy by leading the Hokies to an unbeaten season and the 1999 BCS National title game as a redshirt freshman. He compiled 3,279 yards with a completion rate of 56.3 % and 21 touchdowns. What set him apart was his rush game as he raked in 1,216 yards on 223 attempts with 17 TD, a very impressive stat for a QB. All this in just 3 years is truly astounding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vick continued his journey in the NFL as a first overall pick for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL draft. He made the switch in his redshirt sophomore year to provide for his family. He earned numerous accolades in his career spanning 17 years. But in between he fell from grace when he was incarcerated in 2007 for his involvement in a dog-fighting and gambling ring in 2007. But Vick made a comeback and finished his career as the all-time quarterback rushing leader with 6,109 yards and 22,464 passing yards across 169 career touchdowns.

However, while he struggles to find his way as a HC at the very stage he set on fire, Vick has brought in the much-needed star power and attention to the FCS program that will be crucial in their rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans swarm in to watch their hometown legend in a new role despite bad results

Last year, during the homecoming game of the Norfolk State Spartans, 24,960 fans showed up. But it was a complete contrast in Vick’s first season when they hosted South Carolina on October 25. Precisely 47,273 fans, showed up, even though the Spartans were on a 4-game losing streak.

The most surprising part of this whole saga is that the attendance grew even after an 82% rise in the ticket price. It was more visible in their final game against Morgan State, even though the game was inconsequential. 7,294 fans attended the game when the Spartans were 1-9 in the league at that point.

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t a story of just two games. The fans have been there for Vicks and the Spartans throughout the year. Indicating his overall effect on the popularity of the program. All in all, 106,062 people have come to Norfolk State’s five games this year. That is more than the combined total of the last two years.

He has also brought in elite coaches from the NFL with him. Former Steelers and Cardinals players like Terrance Gavin and Elton Brown have been deployed as the defensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively. His popularity and image are also aiding in the recruitment of elite players. His presence has lifted the entire HBCU community as a whole.