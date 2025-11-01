Virginia Tech AD Demands $13.6M From Board While James Franklin Shows Interest in Head Coach Job

The Hokies fired their fourth-season head coach, Brent Pry, last month, after a poor 0-3 start to the year. Philip Montgomery replaced him as the interim head coach, and the program is in search of its next head coach. Earlier this week, it was reported that James Franklin is one of the favorites, and the program is ready to spend big money to get a suitable successor. But the latest report from VT AD Whit Babcock reveals that their focus has shifted to stadium upgrades, rather than filling the vacant HC job.

On October 31st, Virginia Tech released a public notice that they are inviting proposals to upgrade the Lane Stadium Videoboard. This upgrade will include the improvement of the existing video boards’ screen and electrical infrastructure, upgrading the stadium’s existing audio system and controls, modernizing the existing scoring and timing solutions, and the replacement of all existing “Delay of Game” and Locker Room clocks. The project is expected to begin by the Spring of 2026, and the equipment will be fully operational by August 2026.

Following the announcement, VTScoop 247’s Doug Bowman reported that the program will be spending the money from the “new BOV cash,” and it is a $5.5M expense on Babcock’s project list in August. Bowman added, “The BOV approved the plan with $13.8M in one time investments for FY26 – so if that $5.5M number from August holds true….$8.3M to go!”

In August, AD Whit Babcock asked the Board of Visitors to invest more in the program to compete with top teams in the ACC. “It’s a new kind of arms race,” Babcock told the BOV. “It’s not a facilities arms race, but a budget and resources arms race.” In late September, Simon Allen discussed with BOV, “It serves as a key part of the Hokie experience for many students and employees, attracts over half a million visitors to the university and to the local region and economy annually.”

Based on the statement, it was revealed that a part of the fund will be used to attract and retain coaches. With Brent Pry being fired, Virginia Tech was reportedly interested in spending eight-digit figures to sign its new coach. As the project has already taken out $5.5M, it is unknown whether they will sacrifice their budget on hiring their new coach.

James Franklin showing interest in role

Earlier this week, Kolby Crawford of 247Sports reported that ex-PSU head coach James Franklin has shown interest in joining Virginia Tech to fill the vacant head coach role. “This isn’t just pure speculation, but it’s not all intel; it’s sort of that mix. James Franklin, it sounds like, has maybe re-entered there a little bit, just with asking price and different things,” Kolby said.

He also addressed the possibility of LSU and Florida’s interest in James Franklin, stating, “It’s not looking like that’s gonna happen.” As both programs fired their coaches for the a similar reason that Franklin got fired from Penn State. Franklin could be a great fit for Virginia, who brought PSU to get national recognition, where he holds a 71.2% winning rate. However, the only problem he had with the Nittany Lions was the struggle against the top-ranked teams.

The deal might get locked in, only if VT decides to pay Franklin in millions, who is paid $8.5M from PSU for this season. However, with only $8.3 million remaining on BOV’s funding, the program’s interest in Franklin is put in question. Although nothing is confirmed yet, we need to wait and watch who VT manages to sign as their next head coach.