Virginia Tech Athlete, Who Lost His Father While Battling Own Severe Injury, Shares Heartbreaking Story

The Williams family never thought a single game could alter their lives. It was the night of November 9, 2024, during a game vs Clemson, when Virginia Tech’s Gabriel Williams realized he had difficulty standing up after a tackle. The game was stopped for several minutes; medical staff rushed in. The stadium, expectedly, fell silent as the freshman linebacker’s leg was put in an air cast, before being loaded into an ambulance. Gabe’s father was also present in the stands of the Lane Stadium that day. He, too, watched on as his little kid struggled in a way that would render any parent horrified. Unfortunately, for the dad, the scene unfolding in front of him was more than he could handle…

While Gabe was put on the road to recovery that night for what was a torn patellar tendon, his dad, Chance Devon Williams, was rushed to a Roanoke hospital after suffering a stroke and brain aneurysm. He had to be placed in a medically induced coma. After fighting for over a month, Chance Williams passed away on December 16. He was 51 years old. Imagine being 19 and having to recover from major surgery while mourning your father. Rehabilitation and grief became inseparable parts of the same journey.

Yet, the young player never thought about quitting. Every time ill thoughts would remotely permeate his brain, he’d recall the advice his old man often gave. “Enjoy what you’re doing and enjoy it while you’re doing it,” Williams recalled his dad saying as per The Roanoke Times. “Times will get hard, but you got to keep pushing and keep going.” Notably, it was Mr. Williams who had gotten Gabe engrossed in football since he was just five years old. Even with three brothers and one sister keeping Chance busy, he always found time to be there for his son’s games. And that resolve is what’s keeping Gabe going.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is all I know,” he noted, while talking about how he never thought about stepping away. And perhaps some credit should also be extended to the Virginia Tech family, who stepped up in ways that still move Gabriel to tears. The coaches got the family hotel rooms in Roanoke while Gabe’s father battled for his life, so they wouldn’t have to drive back and forth from Maryland. Teammates brought food, gave rides, and did whatever was needed. “They did everything they could do, plus some. I just really appreciate it, my family appreciates it, and we couldn’t get through this time without them,” Gabriel said while speaking to journalist Damien Sordelett.

AD

Today, the Williams family is okay. In the player’s own words, “They’re good. They’re moving on with life. They’re trying to get better and trying to do everything. Of course, there’s still times that I think about my dad and stuff like that.” But for Gabe, a different type of challenge has presented itself: A fight toward a comeback. The journey hasn’t been easy, but Gabriel’s grit has shocked everyone.

Coach Brent Pry admitted that even the doctors weren’t sure if his player would be ready this season, but Gabe kept proving them wrong. He delayed his surgery to spend time with his father in the hospital, showing where his priorities were. Moreover, once he started rehabbing, he went all in. Gabriel completely transformed his body over the offseason, adding muscle mass and never missing a workout. For someone who had never been seriously injured before, he handled the mental side of recovery like a veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s been very determined. Even when maybe the coaches and the doctors felt like, ah, he’s probably not going to be ready to help us this year, he just kept convincing us that he would be,” Coach Pry said. Now he’s cleared for contact and working his way back to game shape, taking it one day at a time. Notably, he’s switched from his old star linebacker spot to Sam backer, a hybrid role. The hunger in his voice is obvious when he talks about getting back out there: “My goal is to get back on the field in whatever way my team needs me and just support my brothers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gabriel Williams’ return transcends football or any other sport for that matter. It’s the literal evidence of what we call the indomitable human spirit. A young man who refused to let tragedy define him. His father taught him to keep pushing when times get hard, and that’s exactly what he’s doing. Chance Williams may not be in the stands anymore, but his son is carrying that lesson with him every single day, ready to show the world what real strength looks like.