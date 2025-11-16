Virginia Tech Ensures James Franklin Doesn’t Get His Desired Job After Blowout Loss to FSU

While Virginia Tech and James Franklin have been in steady contact for weeks, even with Franklin reportedly 50% likely to take the Hokies’ job, the former PSU HC hasn’t made a clear decision. It could be a waiting game tied to FSU’s coaching situation, as VT insiders suggest. But the universe may have other plans. Virginia Tech’s 34–14 loss to FSU could change the overall picture.

FSU has lost five games so far this season, and only two games are remaining. Mike Norvell has produced just two winning seasons, in 2022 and 2023, over six seasons with the Seminoles. Those numbers, along with analysts’ and fans’ opinions, point toward the likelihood of an HC with a 38–32 record being fired. Still, FSU officials don’t seem to agree, maybe due to the buyout ($72.2M) or other factors. And now, their win over VT appears to have eased thoughts of a potential replacement.

Yes, VT’s loss against FSU has reportedly put a halt on Franklin’s future plans. As VT insider Kolby Crawford explained, this was Franklin’s reason for not signing with the Hokies. “A massive hinge point has been Florida State this whole time,” wrote Crawford. Even Franklin’s own silence on asking about his interest in the Virginia Tech HC job confirmed that.

“Prior to kickoff here at ODU, I asked James Franklin about his interest in #Hokies. He was friendly, polite, and declined [to] comment,” wrote CFB reporter David Teel. “Said he is here to support two coaches, Monarchs’ Ricky Rahne and Troy’s Gerad Parker, who worked for him at Penn State.” But that silence now has to break, as FSU doesn’t seem a potential destination for Franklin next season at this point.

Don’t worry, as the ex-PSU HC is not short on options; Arkansas is pulling towards Franklin with a 52% edge. While it now seems only a matter of when and where, missing the chance to coach FSU may still sting. Because FSU’s staff budget and NIL commitments are quite good, considering Norvell’s contract averages over $10M a year. So if Franklin goes there, he would likely earn more than he made at PSU.

While James Franklin’s 104–45 record as PSU’s HC, including one B1G title, might make him consider an ACC job, though not FSU at least for now, the university’s patience seems to be paying off. FSU released a statement in October that the program is “fully committed” to Norvell, and the AD assured that any decision taken will not come before the end of this season.

Now, with one more win, FSU (5–5) can become bowl-eligible, potentially ending Norvell’s streak of losing seasons and securing his job with the Seminoles. But how did they play against Virginia Tech, and what did the HC say about that?

FSU HC’s take on their win against VT

In the game against Virginia Tech, FSU outscored the Hokies 24–7 in the 2nd half. While the Noles’ offense clicked for 431 total yards, the defense forced two turnovers, holding VT to 14 points.

“It was a resilient week for how our guys poured into each other,” stated the FSU HC. “They wanted to go out with #1 to get a win and send the seniors off the right way in our last home game. They care so much. There have been ups and downs in our performance, but tonight they just battled.” Still, WR Duce Robinson stole the spotlight.

He moved within reach of becoming FSU’s first 1,000-yard WR this decade, recording his third straight 100-yard game. That’s why Norvell praised his team’s overall performance, “My favorite play tonight wasn’t even a catch—he had a huge block on a swing pass. Every day has to be your championship game, and he showed up.” Moreover, TE Randy Pittman Jr. mentioned, “He’s the first in, last out. All that work is translating on the field. Kudos to Duce.”

Now Norvell’s focus is to win the next game against NC State to become bowl eligible. Can Norville secure his job at FSU?