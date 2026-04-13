Virginia Tech Staffer Steps Down After Serving Football & Basketball Programs for 4 Years

Jamaal Simmons, the director of videography for Virginia Tech’s football and basketball programs for the last four years, announced he is leaving the university. His departure was announced through a post on X, marking the end of an important chapter for the Hokies’ creative and media operations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“After nearly 4 years, my time at Virginia Tech has come to an end,” said Jamaal. “When I arrived on campus on August 8, 2021, I had the opportunity to help tell the stories of a community that means a lot to me. To every student, athlete, coach, and creative that I had the chance to work with, thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be part of your story. Thank you for the memories, Blacksburg. I’m excited for what’s next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Tech Athletics is the company that runs the backend operation of providing full coverage of the Hokies. They also broadcast schedules, rosters, and even game recaps. Simmons used to work in Brand Advancement and oversaw the department’s external athletics operations, including the strategy and creation of video and digital content for Virginia Tech Athletics.

Simmons’ career in sports media began at the University of South Carolina, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism and gained his first experience as a Production Assistant for Gamecock Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

When an opportunity with Monumental Network in Washington, DC, as a Video Production Intern appeared in the summer of 2014, he grabbed it. A few of his notable works during his time there were Monumental Today, Wizards Magazine, and the Mystics Magazine documentary series.

ADVERTISEMENT

His journey also included a pit stop at Lakeland Flying Tigers as a Video Operator. Lastly, Jamaal worked with Florida State University, where he oversaw the creative video side for football and men’s basketball before joining the techs.

What the Hokies have up their sleeve this season

Virginia Tech has been in a rebuilding phase since legendary coach Frank Beamer retired, a challenge now facing new head coach James Franklin. Franklin, who arrives after a successful 12-year tenure at Penn State, has already made a significant staff change by bringing back Brent Pry as the defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hokies have been active on the recruiting trail, with their eyes on the top 20 transfer portal. Since taking over, Franklin has made it clear that he’s determined to redefine the trajectory of Virginia Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been really good. Obviously had some familiarity with Virginia Tech before taking the job, back to my days at Maryland and the ACC and things like that, so there’s some familiarity. Got a lot of respect for this place and what was done for a long period of time. I think one of the challenges here is that the media, the fans, and the team remember the Virginia Tech that was kicking butt and taking names, but these recruits don’t. They don’t really remember that Virginia Tech, so that’s our challenge and that is our job to get this thing rolling in a way that’s going to make everybody proud.”