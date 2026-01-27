Virginia Tech to Approve $800K Football Facility Upgrade James Franklin Previously Had at PSU

Virginia Tech has been on a rebuilding mission ever since James Franklin arrived in Blacksburg. With major expectations set, Franklin began by making changes to the coaching staff and then brought in 27 new additions to the roster through the transfer portal. But Franklin believes this isn’t enough, as he is already taking the next steps.

Per reports, James Franklin’s Hokies are going to make infrastructural adjustments in the program. VTScoops247’s Doug Bowman revealed on X that Virginia’s Board of Visitors scheduled a meeting on February 5, 2026, regarding a design plan to add heat/air conditioning to the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice facilities. The director of athletics, Whit Babcock, already had the project planned at $8 million in August last year, so the addition of air conditioning would kick-start the project.

The air-conditioning upgrade alone is expected to cost around $800,000. The plan includes installing a mechanical system that would help regulate the temperature inside the facility. Despite being a Power Five program, Virginia Tech currently does not have air conditioning in its indoor football practice space.

For Franklin, this may seem different as his previous program in Penn State made a $75 million investment in its athletic facilities, which are fully air-conditioned in facilities like Holuba Hall, The Lasch Athletic Training Room, and New Indoor Bubble (which has a new $9.8 million air-supported structure that is being installed near Jeffrey Field).

It is not a matter of compromise, as air conditioning is necessary in indoor football facilities. They help ensure athlete safety by preventing heatstroke and dehydration during intense physical activities.

The upgrades for Virginia Tech will not stop just there. Along with the indoor air conditioning facility project, the Board of Visitors is also considering a new video board at Lane Stadium, estimated to cost $5.5 million. Combined, the total investment could reach $13.5 million.

However, Franklin is not stopping there.

James Franklin’s Virginia Tech has a lot planned for the future

While adding air conditioning to the indoor practice facility is an important and immediate upgrade, Virginia Tech is also planning for the future. The Board of Visitors has approved a long-term housing plan worth $2.1 billion to speed up renovations across several on-campus dorms, including Campbell, Hoge, Pritchard, and Slusher.

November 19, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin during his introductory press conference at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The project is split into phases. Phase 1 will run from 2026 to 2032. During 2026, 2027, and 2028, the focus will be on design renovations for Campbell East and Campbell West. In the following years, the design work will move to Slusher, Hoge, and Pritchard. During this same period, Oak Lane non-capital renovation packages will also be completed to improve air conditioning and overall aesthetics.

Until now, only Campbell East and West have received approval. Plans for Slusher, Hoge, and Pritchard are still waiting for final approval.

Phase 1 includes more than $27 million in design work tied to a $770 million renovation plan that runs through 2032. After Phase 1, meaning by 2042, the total investment is expected to reach $2.1 billion and include new housing beds along with renovations to buildings such as Eggleston Main, Eggleston West, Miles Hallcrest, Whitehurst, and Johnson. However, these later projects were not approved at the most recent Board of Visitors meeting, as they were not the focus.

The message is clear. Virginia Tech is not just rebuilding its roster under James Franklin. It is rebuilding the entire program, from coaching to facilities, in an effort to compete at a higher level on all fronts moving forward.