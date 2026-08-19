Visuals Reveal Arrested Miami Hurricanes Star Fled Police in High-Speed Chase

Speed is a blessing on the football field, but off it, it can wreck a career in seconds. Miami Hurricanes sophomore running back Jordan Lyle is learning that the hard way. Instead of fighting for starting reps in fall camp, he is facing serious legal trouble. An arrest affidavit released Tuesday alleges he pushed his car to 130 mph to escape a police officer in Sunrise, Florida.

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It was camera footage that ultimately caught up with him. According to court documents reported by South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Adam Lichtenstein, investigators pieced the night together using a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera, home security video, and highway license plate readers.

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The visuals showed his gray BMW X5 missing from his driveway during the chase and backing in an hour later. Lyle, 20, was arrested on August 13 and charged with felony fleeing and misdemeanor reckless driving. He posted a $55,000 bond and pleaded not guilty.

The police report details a wild sequence from July 10. Just after 7 p.m., Detective Jonathan Hennessy clocked a gray BMW traveling at 92 mph in a 65-mph zone on the Sawgrass Expressway. When the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren, the driver did not pull over.

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NEW: Miami's Jordan Lyle was visually estimated to be driving at approximately 130 mph when he allegedly fled from a police officer, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the Sunrise PD.Lyle pleaded not guilty to two charges against him.https://t.co/U85qG0fo9z— Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) August 18, 2026

Instead, the car accelerated sharply. The officer visually estimated the BMW reached speeds touching 130 mph as it darted through traffic, cut across lanes, and zipped past cars using the highway shoulder.

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Seeing the extreme danger to evening commuters, Detective Hennessy called off the high-speed chase, turned off his sirens, and tracked the car from a distance before losing sight. But the car did not stay a mystery.

Police traced the registration to Lyle and cross-referenced his phone’s location data with the highway route. Combined with the security video showing the car returning to his house, officers had their suspect. Five days later, police contacted Lyle over FaceTime, and he later walked into the station with his lawyer to give a statement.

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Mario Cristobal leaves door open on Jordan Lyle’s future

Miami coach Mario Cristobal isn’t rushing to make a decision before the legal process plays out. “We’re waiting for legal to take its course of action, and we’ll decide everything from there,” he said Monday.

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Then came the more pointed part. “There comes a time when decisions have to be made,” he added. “It’s a process that nothing or nobody gets in the way of being 1-0.”

He’s making it clear that Miami’s season comes first. And the Hurricanes have already shown they won’t simply brush aside dangerous-driving cases. They dismissed West Virginia transfer Cam Vaughn on Monday after he was reportedly arrested in Georgia for reckless driving. According to documents obtained by Andy Slater, he was allegedly driving 96 mph in a 55-mph zone while rapidly changing lanes and passing traffic.

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Jordan Lyle’s alleged situation could carry even greater consequences because police say he fled from an officer and reached a much higher speed. Now, with the season almost here, his availability is suddenly a question mark.

Miami isn’t helpless at RB, though. Mark Fletcher Jr. leads the room, with CharMar Brown also expected to contribute. Then there’s Girard Pringle Jr., who finished last season with a burst, and 4-star freshman Javian Mallory could also benefit.

So the Hurricanes have bodies. What they don’t have is much time. They open the season on Sept. 4 against Stanford. Whether Jordan Lyle is there for that game remains uncertain.