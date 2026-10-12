“Want a Break”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Confesses Painful Reality of Juggling Motherhood & Broadcasting Career

Balancing a demanding career in sports broadcasting with the responsibilities of raising a family is no easy feat. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge has been navigating the constant tug-of-war between covering college football, hosting NFL Live, and spending time with her kids. After 14 years in this industry, she seems to be getting tired of this lifestyle, but she is far from letting go.

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“There are definitely days when I feel like I want a break or can’t do it, but you can’t feel sorry for yourself if you’re grateful,” Rutledge answered a question asked by her fans on Instagram about how she handles such an intense schedule without running into burnout territory.

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“I try to always remind myself that doing this is beyond what I ever dreamed for myself, and I’m incredibly lucky to do it. I love football, I love telling stories, and I love bringing the best to the fans at home, so that keeps me going most days! However, I realize I have a dream job, and I have to earn it and be thankful for it, or I don’t deserve it.”

Rutledge has spent over a decade working for ESPN. Over time, she built her career covering football and hosting sports programs. She recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the network.

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While she stepped away from her weekly grueling travel schedule with SEC Nation on Saturday mornings, her contract extension added extra responsibilities to her plate. She serves as the main anchor for ESPN’s NFL Live. Every week, she transitions from the studio desk to travel across the country as a full-time sideline reporter for the Monday Night Football team.

Someone who started her career at a radio station, Rutledge has come a long way. She now has two children with her husband, Josh Rutledge, which makes traveling a little more challenging. However, motherhood came with a perk that helped her tackle the tight schedule.

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“Being a mom taught me I can function on very little sleep,” Rutledge answered when she was asked how she managed her sleep on October 12. “I’ll occasionally have coffee or, even more occasionally, a Celsius. I’ve found that too much caffeine heightens my anxiety, so I try to limit it. Most of the time, I’m running on fumes and prayer lol.”

Rutledge has been blessed with a supportive husband, Josh, who holds down the fort while she conquers the media world. Josh stepped away from his own MLB career to serve as the stay-at-home parent for their two children. He enjoys their time together, and Rutledge always acknowledges him by calling him a hero.

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However, the guilt of not being able to spend time with her kids always creeps in. Her children get mad at her for not being there more. She even shared that her kids fight for attention when she comes back from work, which becomes emotionally difficult to manage.

However, Rutledge didn’t let her emotions overwhelm her and found a solution to tackle this situation. She decided to give each of her children, Reese and Jack, 10 minutes of completely undivided attention every day. This included no screen time and no phone calls, just mother-and-kids time. She even shared her tricks to help other working moms who go through this.

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“I wanted to share with you guys, just in case it could be helpful to somebody else. We’re calling it a special time,” Rutledge shared on iMOM. “Basically, special time is ten minutes of uninterrupted time, no phones, nothing else to distract with, with each kid individually.”