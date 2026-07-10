“Want Absolutely Nothing to do With Texas Tech”: Brendan Sorsby Saga Triggers Bigger Consequences for Joey McGuire and Co.

Within days of the Brendan Sorsby ruling, three Power programs moved to cut Texas Tech out of their future schedules. Texas Tech’s stance in the Brendan Sorsby eligibility fight, which ended with Sorsby out for the 2026 season, drew sharp pushback from rivals. Other programs still see risk in scheduling the Red Raiders after the case. That has put Joey McGuire’s team in a tight spot with major conferences.

SEC and Big Ten programs, including Georgia and Nebraska, have made clear they want nothing to do with Texas Tech for now. The case centered on Sorsby’s bid to play despite a gambling-related suspension, while the Cruz-Cantwell bill sought to reshape media rights and transfer rules in ways that angered the SEC and Big Ten.

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“Texas Tech has put themselves on an island because of the way that Cody Campbell’s handled the bill and the way that the Sorsby thing was handled, like the SEC and the Big Ten want absolutely nothing to do with Texas Tech,” said Pete Thamel during his July 10 appearance on the College GameDay Podcast with CFB reporter Max Olson. “Like that’s been made very clear through this, through the Georgia public comments, through the Nebraska public comments.”

“Texas Tech only has the Big 12 to go. No matter how much they win and how much they spend in the near future, they have no other league that they could go to, right? Like, there’s just no other option for Texas Tech,” added the ON3 analyst.

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Compliance offices worry about optics and league scrutiny, prompting athletic directors to cancel Texas Tech games now and defer questions later. Georgia, Nebraska, and Michigan issued memos canceling Texas Tech games across all sports. The move shrinks Joey McGuire’s nonconference options and casts a shadow over the program’s brand.

For McGuire, that means fewer marquee nonconference games to boost resume strength and less leverage in future realignment talks. However, he is known to do just fine while handling pressure situations. When the Sorsby saga came up during the Big 12 media days, he diverted the attention to Texas Tech’s 2026 plan.

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“I mean, there was definitely an undercurrent of tension as it went throughout,” said Thamel. “And give Joey McGuire credit. He’s a fairly infectious personality, and he tackled things head-on. Brett Yormark didn’t tackle things head-on.”

“He [McGuire] came in with a very clear strategy: we will not let Brendan Sorsby ruin our media day. Every time Brendon Sorsby’s name came up, he talked about 16 teams, which from a PR standpoint is probably the best thing to do, right? Because that was clearly the biggest story looming over the conference, looming over media days and looming over Texas Tech’s season until it kind of got to camp and officially start life without him,” added Thamel.

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With Sorsby out of the picture, Texas Tech will lean on Will Hammond and a deep roster. Sorsby was projected as a top-10 quarterback in the 2026 class, and his absence removes a high-ceiling arm from a roster built to compete for the Big 12 crown. Texas Tech may win games, but have lost the scheduling leverage with power programs that want nothing to do with the fallout.