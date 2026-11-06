“Want to Cry”: Lane Kiffin’s Ex-Wife Opens Up to Ugly Ole Miss Experience LSU HC’s Family Faced

The anger surrounding Lane Kiffin’s departure from Ole Miss didn’t end when he took the LSU job. Even his family felt the backlash. His ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, who privately reunited with him in 2025, recently opened up about an uncomfortable experience in Oxford, where she and their daughter Landry were confronted by furious Ole Miss fans during the Rebels’ game against LSU. What was supposed to be a simple trip to watch football quickly turned into an ordeal she says felt like a scene from a bad movie.

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“I just either want to cry ’cause I’m so mad at you for speaking like this to my child, or I want to hurt you,” Layla said during an interview with Jan Risher of The Advocate.

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Lane’s departure upset the Ole Miss community, and the disappointment quickly turned into anger. By the time Ole Miss played LSU in Oxford in September, the rivalry had become deeply personal. Their oldest daughter, Landry, who attends Ole Miss, wanted her mother with her at the game given the hostility toward her father. They climbed nearly a hundred rows to reach a suite, and the walk was unpleasant.

“Very classy-looking grown adults standing and cussing at us,” she said in the same interview. “It almost seemed like a staged bad movie, and we were just running up.”

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Layla said hundreds of people yelled their names and cursed at them. By the time they reached their spot, both of them were shivering.

“What would happen if your kid walked up these stands and adults yelled at your child like that?” she added.

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Layla and Lane got divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and after having three children together. In 2025, the two found their way back to each other, according to reports. Layla moved to Baton Rouge with the full family and has been finding her groove.

While it was hard for Lane’s family to endure the game, it was no picnic for him either. Fans were angry that he had left the program right after helping Ole Miss reach the CFP, and the fallout continued well into his 2026 season at LSU.

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The Mississippi Highway Patrol deployed 65 to 70 troopers, which the school described as its largest security response for a game. Ole Miss wanted to prevent confrontations between Lane and angry supporters as he returned. Ole Miss also kept fans away from the visiting team’s entrance to prevent confrontations.

When Lane and the LSU team arrived at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, they had to walk through an entrance surrounded by eight-foot fences. The dark blue screens on the fences blocked fans’ view of the team.

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Even with the security precautions, fans found other ways to express their anger. A plane flew over the stadium towing a banner that read “Coach Lame Sucks.” There were 70,033 people inside the stadium, making it a record attendance.

During the game, fans openly expressed their anger by chanting profane insults directed at their former coach. They chanted “F*** Lane Kiffin.” Although the Tigers lost, 32-24, Kiffin was happy that the nightmare was over.

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When it was over, Lane said he was relieved that the game was behind him, calling it emotional for many reasons. He then joked that he apparently had to leave Ole Miss to get fans to come out in such numbers, and he sarcastically told them they were welcome.