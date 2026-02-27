Warren Sapp Asks Help From 891K After Departure From Coach Prime’s Colorado

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Oakland Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 30, 2016 Tampa, FL, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers former player and hall of famer Warren Sapp prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, 30.10.2016 11:42:41, 9665058, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL, Warren Sapp, Raymond James Stadium, Oakland Raiders PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementx 9665058

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Oakland Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 30, 2016 Tampa, FL, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers former player and hall of famer Warren Sapp prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, 30.10.2016 11:42:41, 9665058, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL, Warren Sapp, Raymond James Stadium, Oakland Raiders PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementx 9665058

Warren Sapp’s departure from Deion Sanders’ Colorado coaching staff just six months before the 2026 season has sent shockwaves through the program. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t slowing down. He’s already channeling his energy toward just as meaningful work, if not more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shortly after his exit from Boulder, Sapp took to X to rally his 891,000 followers. He posted, “Good morning, I’m back in the bike and need some Help, Family!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was a call to action for his fundraising page supporting the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC), the Miami Dolphins’ signature philanthropic event. Now in its 16th year, DCC XVI, held February 28, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium, is spearheading the This Is 100 milestone campaign, celebrating over $100 million raised for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. It is South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer facility.

Sapp’s fundraising efforts include his “Heavy Hitter Fundraiser,” which raised $4,000, and the “Mad Dog Fundraiser,” which pulled in $1,000 for cancer research. True to form, he has been fully transparent with donors. He has confirmed that 100% of contributions go directly to cancer research and patient support at Sylvester. Last year’s DCC XV saw record-breaking participation. More than 7,300 riders, runners, and walkers raised over $15 million in a single event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Sapp has stepped up for science. Back in 2017, he made a landmark announcement that he would donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death. That decision came from a personal space.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After 13 seasons in the NFL, Sapp began to feel the cognitive toll of the hits he had absorbed throughout his career. “My memory isn’t what it used to be,” he said at the time. “I wanted this game to be better when I left than when I got into it. That’s the reason I’m donating my brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.”

The announcement came in the wake of growing NFL-wide concern about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and its links to repeated head trauma. Sapp’s willingness to contribute his brain to research marked a significant moment in the league’s reckoning with player safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the start, Sapp has been making quite a few donations through his fame and personal experience by supporting science research. This is another way for him to contribute to cancer research. So, it’s time for all his fans to step up and help him through it.

But with this noble cause, there’s also a major problem that Coach Prime needs to tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Warren Sapp’s exit mean for Colorado?

Warren Sapp’s exit from Colorado after two seasons will take a massive hit at their defense. He initially came into the team to help with the defensive line, but later earned a promotion as defensive pass-rush coordinator. Their defense staff was already facing a major turnover after DC Robert Livingston’s move to the Denver Broncos, defensive line coach Domata Peko’s move to the Steelers, and now even Sapp is out of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense now goes into a full transition phase on defense as the team now has all new coaches coming in. Chris Marve will take up the defensive coordinator role after coaching linebackers, and Dante Carter is the new defensive line coach. With spring practices beginning next week, players are left with very little time to understand different schemes. This might bring in instability to the program.

Now, under Warren Sapp, the Buffs finished 63rd (2023), 16th (2024), and 129th (2025) in total sacks. The production shows a pretty clear dip, but despite that, Deion Sanders had immense trust in him. His move mainly came in to look for other opportunities, but what his next step is is still under wraps.

“Warren Sapp has resigned from the CU football coaching staff to pursue other opportunities. CU Athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes,” Colorado said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s wait and see how Deion Sanders holds up his team after Sapp’s exit.