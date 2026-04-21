Warren Sapp Caught In Tense Dispute with Police after Leaving Colorado

In February 2024, NFL HoFer Warren Sapp was driving for a long-standing charity event in a convoy traveling from Miami across Florida to raise funds. But at a gas stop, police deputies stopped him after he tried to intervene in a traffic stop. Sapp alleges that the deputies botched the entire stop, from violating legal procedures to using faulty equipment and giving confusing commands. But his arrest “put a real bad taste” in his mouth. He has been fighting the authorities’ abuse of power ever since.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video Sapp shared on his Instagram yesterday, two deputies are trying to stop him from entering the Hollywood, Florida, City Hall’s third and fourth floors. “I’m going to give you a trespass warning. It’s restricted. I’m telling you it’s restricted…I’m just following what I’m being told,” one officer says in the video to Sapp. But the former Deion Sanders’ assistant is constantly urging the officers that if that were the case, the entrance should be demarcated as such.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no restriction on this door,” Sapp is saying to the officers in the video. ” It needs to be demarcated. I need to see your supervisor. Don’t do that to yourself. One, I was not causing any disturbance, and two, there’s no sign out there.” The officers in the video clearly state that they had received instructions from the public safety officer, Chris O’Brien, to restrict the entrance. However, Sapp remains adamant.

Sapp continues to cite a legal precedent, ‘Florida vs Jail’, and states that a 911 call alone doesn’t give authorities the right to restrict access to a public building. He then urges the officers to call the county and asks the deputies calmly, “Where is the crime?” The officers only reiterate that the floors are restricted, but Sapp urges them to arrest him if that’s the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re standing here. I’m going you to make an arrest today,” Sapp says to the officers. “I’m going to make it for a reason and cuz you obviously don’t know the law. We’re doing it today. I promise you. But that is not restricted. Go get your supervisor. That ain’t restricted. Where’d you come get me from? Around there. I kicked down the doors. But you are a law enforcement officer. That means it needs to be demarcated. You’ve already presented me with a trespass.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After a long back and forth between Sapp and the officers, the officers finally heeded one of Sapp’s requirements. One of the deputies arrives with a “Restricted Access, Employees Only” sign and pastes it on the door that Sapp was trying to get in. But even as the officers started pasting the sign, Sapp still wasn’t satisfied. He vows to call his “representation” and get the matter resolved of his own accord.

“We’re going. I promise you. Just cuz you put that up means nothing, and y’all know this,” Sapp says to the officers as they were putting up the sign. “That’s what’s so bad about this. Y’all know this means nothing. By policy, I asked for the supervisor. He doesn’t show up. What’s that? Violation of policy? What do you think this sign does now? I’m going to go call my representation and see what’s going on with them. I’m going to either walk through that door or walk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s difficult to ascertain why Sapp was trying to get into the City Hall’s seemingly restricted floor. But through his video, the NFL legend has made his voice heard and shown people how to know their rights and stand their ground, despite an unfavorable situation. That’s exactly what Sapp did after his 2024 ‘Gas Stop’ arrest and even filed a whopping $20 million claim against Okeechobee County, Florida’s deputies’ office, alleging that his civil rights were violated.

Warren Sapp’s altercation with the deputies ties back to his 2024 arrest incident

According to the Sheriff’s report in Sapp’s 2024 incident, he resisted arrest and refused to identify himself, planting his feet to the ground. Onlookers present at the gas station quickly started chanting “set him free,” and Sapp claimed that he was “merely a bystander.” In response, Sapp took matters into his own hands to correct course. He claimed the arrest was racially motivated, asserting the deputies assumed “this is a black man, he can’t know what he’s talking about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Sapp had highlighted that a simple apology would have corrected things. But later, when he filed the $20 million claim, the county’s risk management fund offered him $3,500 in settlement. The HoFer’s attorney immediately called the sum “insulting,” and Sapp went on to berate the county’s police officers for abuse of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want a badge that bad? Go get one,” Sapp said in a public meeting in Okeechobee County, Florida. “Sir, you are the definition of abuse of power as you sit there in that chair. “You want to kick out citizens who just want to speak about their County?”

After Sapp’s efforts, the prosecutors dropped all charges against him, and later, a finding even found inconsistencies with the deputies’ handling of his arrest. A lieutenant was directed to conduct a review, and he observed several things “that could have been handled differently.” For instance, before Sapp became involved himself at the traffic stop, the deputies had clocked multiple “high-end” and “luxury” vehicles driving over 100 mph.

According to the lieutenant’s report, neither deputy took clear command, nor did they inform Sapp that he was interfering with a traffic stop. “I explained we are obligated to explain how to handle or pay a uniform traffic citation prior to handing a violator a citation,” Lieutenant Bryan Lowe wrote in his report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since that arrest, Sapp has been vocal about knowing his rights and relays that to everyone. Currently, though, Sapp is temporarily out of a coaching job after he resigned from CU’s pass rush coordinator position in February. He announced his resignation, stating his desire to “pursue other opportunities,” though he has not yet specified what they are. Possibly an NFL role? That’s exactly where he belongs.