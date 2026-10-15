Warren Sapp Claims Tampa Officer Threatened Him During Heated Altercation Amid Ongoing Civil Lawsuit

Warren Sapp’s dispute with Tampa officials has drawn renewed attention after police released body-camera footage from his September 17 encounter at City Hall. The former NFL star was issued a one-day trespass warning after city officials accused him of disrupting a City Council meeting.

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The video posted by American Crime Stories on October 14 shows a small slice of what happened when he was issued a trespass warning. Sapp said he sat down when he was asked to, but that’s when the officer asked, “What are you doing?” He said, “I am trying to be quiet, as you asked me to. I have lowered my voice; I’m politely complying with your request.”

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Sapp said he attempted to leave after being threatened with arrest, recalling that he grabbed the door and tried to press the release button. “So I grabbed the door. and I tried to push the door release button.”

According to his account, the officer questioned what he was trying to do while he attempted to exit. Sapp also alleged that the officer did not assist him when he asked for help with the door.

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Sapp said he eventually opened the door and left after telling the officer he had been threatened with arrest. He further alleged that the officer approached him and made a threatening remark involving former NFL player Chidi Ahanotu: “You may be tough. I’ll get Chidi Ahanotu to whoop you.”

After the whole Council incident, Sapp took legal action against the city of Tampa, alleging that officials violated his constitutional right to free speech.

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“The First Amendment does not permit a municipality to transform disagreement, irritation, criticism, anticipated expression, or an unwanted citizen’s presence in a public governmental forum into grounds for official retaliation,” it said. “By invoking municipal authority to exclude (Sapp) from City Hall and interfere with his ability to access and petition his local government, the City crossed a constitutional line.”

The main incident occurred on September 17, 2026, during an afternoon Tampa City Council meeting on a $100 million flood-prevention project. After 2 hours into the presentation, Council Chairperson Alan Clendenin interrupted the proceedings following a commotion outside: “We’ve got something going on out here; I can’t pay attention.”

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According to the lawsuit, Sapp and an unidentified man entered the city council building for paperwork of their own and sat in the office next to where the council meeting was taking place. When Clendenin came out to investigate the commotion that was distracting him, Sapp became the target.

Just a few minutes later, Clendenin entered the chambers again and said, “I am ruling the folks that are in our offices that are being disruptive to City Council procedures out of order. ” I have asked them to leave the premises, and they have refused to leave the premises.”

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He even called a 20-minute recess until the issue was resolved. Sapp was issued a trespass warning for the day by the Tampa Police Department. However, a video captured by a police officer of their interaction was posted on Facebook, giving a glimpse into what had happened between the two. Apparently, Clendenin and Sapp got into a verbal brawl, and Clendenin ordered Sapp to leave the premises.

“Get out,” Clendenin said. Annoyed by the situation, Sapp flashed Clendenin the middle finger. “I’m ordering you to leave,” Clendenin continued, “and if you don’t leave, I’m going to ask the police to escort you out.”

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“I’m refusing your request,” Sapp replied, repeatedly asking, “What crime have I committed?” After receiving no answers about his crimes, he decided to leave when they threatened to arrest him; however, he wasn’t actually arrested by the officers.

In his lawsuit against the City of Tampa, Sapp is seeking nominal damages over what he describes as a violation of his constitutional rights. Represented by attorney Anthony Sabatini, he also alleges that the incident caused personal embarrassment, emotional distress, inconvenience, and damage to his reputation.