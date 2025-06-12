Warren Sapp Confesses Strong Deion Sanders Promise During Colorado’s Darkest Days

Warren Sapp, the legendary NFL defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer, is back in the spotlight—but this time, he’s not on the field or in the broadcast booth. Instead, he’s making waves as a coach! The twist? He teamed up with his old buddy and fellow Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, at the University of Colorado. It all kicked off when Sanders asked Sapp to give a pep talk to the Colorado Buffaloes before the 2023 season. After just one day with the team, Sapp realized he really enjoyed coaching and had caught the coaching bug!

The University of Colorado was a bit hesitant to bring Warren Sapp on board because of his controversial past and some previous staff scandals. But Deion Sanders wasn’t having any of that. He really pushed for Sapp, believing that his friend’s experience, work ethic, and knack for connecting with young players would be a huge asset. Now, as a senior quality control analyst and recently promoted pass rush coordinator, Sapp is really making a difference. His coaching returns could be seen in how Colorado’s defense improved in 2024, especially when it comes to their pass rush.

In an interview on the Kenny and JT Show on the 9th of June, the hosts asked Warren Sapp what it is like to work with Deion Sanders. Sapp did not hold back. “His ability to see what he sees and from year one at Colorado to year two because I was there in the beginning with him just a little bit from 30,000 ft looking at it you know working on my degree to get ready to join him.” Sapp made himself out to be a “high-ranking soldier” in Sanders’ army, not the general in command, but someone respected and with experience who can still take orders and learn from the best.

Warren Sapp begins talking about his relationship with Sanders, comparing it to their time together on NFL Network, when they would go back and forth at each other with light-hearted trash talk and extensive football facts. When speaking of Coach Prime, he confesses, “He came back to me that second year and we went to talking like through certain situations in football, and he looked at me and said, ‘I’m not gonna go against my gut. Last year I went against my gut and it cost me’.”

Sapp had a bird’s-eye view of Sanders’ first year at Colorado. The Buffaloes had a 1-11 year before his arrival, and Sanders arrived as a whirlwind, turning the roster almost completely, adding more than 80 transfers, and keeping only a few starters. The staff began on fire, surprising everyone by defeating TCU and Nebraska in the early going, but reality did catch up with them later in the season. The offensive line played lackluster, players began to get hurt, and Colorado finished 4-8, which was still an improvement over the previous year.

However, in year 2, the Buffs saw results on the field. The team finished 9-4 in the regular season and was a win away from making it to the Big 12 championship game. Their dual threat, Travis Hunter, won the coveted Heisman trophy, and even Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. What made the difference? Well, for starters, Coach Prime. “I love him; I love [how] every morning he wakes up with that same passion, that same fire that gleams in his eye,” Sapp said.

Whether it’s a pre-game pep talk or a post-game locker room situation, Deion Sanders always pushing, always urging, always believing. Even through hard losses or disappointments, he’s the first to lift everyone and tell them why they are here. In that sense, Sapp believes in Deion Sanders’ vision of recruiting boys and turning them into gentlemen.

“He’ll Do It Himself”: A message of trust by Warren Sapp

So, when Warren Sapp tells us he loves every morning that Deion Sanders gets up with the same fire and enthusiasm, it’s not specifically about the coach—it’s about the entire Sanders family atmosphere and the way that energy filters down to the individuals around them. Sapp, who’s been in the trenches with Shedeur at Colorado, recently sent a four-word message about the young quarterback after the Cleveland Browns dropped their depth chart, and it’s generating buzz. Sapp’s message? “I’m not able to do plead to do his case for him, he’ll do it himself.” It may seem a little cryptic at first glance—possibly even remote—but if you’re familiar with Sapp, you know that it’s a vote of confidence.

Shedeur’s path from Colorado to the NFL has not been smooth sailing. He was once discussed as a possible No. 1 overall selection, but after a year in which the media spectacle and some difficult times got the best of him, his draft value took a hit. He wound up getting selected in the fifth round by the Browns—a far cry from what he and many expected.

But Shedeur’s not your typical rookie. He’s got that Sanders flame. Now, Shedeur is in Cleveland, falling in among seasoned quarterbacks such as Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and even a rookie, Dillon Gabriel, whom the team selected over him. Shedeur’s fourth on the depth chart, and for most fifth-round draft picks, that may be a quiet season on the bench.

Sapp has had a front-row seat to watch Shedeur, knows his work ethic, and knows he’s talented enough to cut through the bull. He’s saying Shedeur doesn’t need anyone speaking up for him. He’s got the confidence, the talent, and the motivation to prove to the world what he’s capable of.