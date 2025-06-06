Warren Sapp Ditches Colorado Duties as New Major Career Move Announced

Football fans visiting Canton this week are in for a treat, as Hall of Famer Warren Sapp steps into the spotlight for the Hall of Famer Residency Program. From June 4–7, the Class of 2013 enshrinee will bring his trademark energy and championship mindset to “Football Heaven,” connecting with guests, swapping stories, and turning an ordinary museum visit into a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With 96.5 sacks and four first-team All-Pro selections under his belt, Sapp walks the walk of a true legend. On Thursday morning, he’ll kick things off by greeting visitors as they begin their tour, giving fans a personal dose of Hall of Fame greatness right out of the gate.

By noon on June 5, the Super Bowl Gallery Theater will become the main stage for the “Hall of Famer at the Hall” presentation featuring Sapp. A museum docent will guide the Q&A session, but it’s Sapp who’ll bring the fire with his unfiltered insight, powerful stories, and championship perspective. Always one to speak from the heart, he’ll share moments from his playing days that left a mark on the league and on him. And here he is giving out some chips on his visit to the program on IG with a caption that captures the entire excitement at once, “Fatboy at @profootballhof doing work! #SappNotFishing #Day1”