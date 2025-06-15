Warren Sapp Drops 2-Word Message as Florida Panthers Turn Tide With Stanley Cup Victory

When Warren Sapp talks, it’s likely to grab some headlines. The comments aren’t limited to his opinions on NFL DEs or DTs. This time, it involves a different sport. The NFL Hall of Famer didn’t hold back as the Florida Panthers flipped the Stanley Cup script in Game 5. With momentum swinging and the Oilers reeling, Sapp dropped a two-word hammer that had fans buzzing. His Panthers pride? Off the charts. And with the Cup now one win away, Sapp’s already calling it like he sees it.

The Edmonton Oilers’ sluggish start cost them dearly in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, falling 5-2 to the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place. Despite riding the emotional high of their Game 4 comeback, the Oilers came out flat and paid the price early. Florida built a 2-0 lead in the opening period, sparked by a sharp Brad Marchand goal just nine minutes in after slipping past Mattias Ekholm. The Panthers dictated the pace from there, never surrendering control. Edmonton, now outscored 11-4 in first periods this series, continues to fall behind early—an issue that’s crippled their momentum throughout the Final.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Florida’s offensive rhythm didn’t slow. Marchand struck again later in the game, notching his sixth goal of the series, while Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart added to the tally. Sergei Bobrovsky stayed sharp in the net with 19 saves, giving the Panthers just enough stability to ride out Edmonton’s late push. Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins provided the lone goals for the Oilers, but their impact came too late. With the win, Florida now leads the series 3-2 and heads back home with a shot to close it out in Game 6. For Edmonton, it’s do-or-die, but it’s Florida in 6 for Warren Sapp.

The moment they secure the win, Colorado’s pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp hits his X account, praising them with, “Game Over!! Flip Flip!! 55ft! #Panthers.” He clearly bleeds Panthers pride, and the excitement spills over even before puck drop when he hypes the team with a banger with just a few hours left for the game, “Panthers!! You see buddy come thru like Lee Roy Selmon!!” Since their convincing Game 5 victory, no one has been more enthusiastic than Sapp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Born and raised in Florida, Warren Sapp’s roots run deep in the Sunshine State. Raised in Plymouth and forged on Apopka’s football fields, Sapp’s loyalty to anything Florida isn’t some bandwagon fan energy—it’s DNA-deep. So when the Panthers thrive, you better believe Sapp is right there pounding the drum. But while he’s hyped about the ice, it’s the gridiron that brings out another side of him—one that’s had Shedeur Sanders’ back from day one.

Warren Sapp will no longer have Shedeur Sanders Back on the Field

Warren Sapp never shied away from riding for Shedeur Sanders. Through the highs, lows, and straight-up disrespect during draft season, Sapp stood loud and loyal. When anonymous scouts started calling Shedeur “brash” or “arrogant,” Sapp didn’t flinch. “If we get his name, oh buddy, we gonna do a deep dive into his life,” he said, ready to clap back at anyone coming sideways. He even backed Shedeur skipping the combine: “The combine is not designed for you to make money.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But now? Sapp’s got to let the kid walk his own path. “I’m not able to plead his case for him, he’ll do it himself. Just like I told you, Shedeur will do everything he needs to do to show y’all what kind of player he is.” Sapp said recently on 97.1 The Fan. That isn’t a step back—that’s trust. Trust that Shedeur’s game will speak louder than all the pre-draft noise.

Now with the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur’s fighting his way through a stacked depth chart. Dillon Gabriel. Kenny Pickett. Joe Flacco. No favors. No safety net. And no Coach Prime shouting from the sideline. The NFL’s a cold world, and Shedeur’s learning fast. But that spotlight? It’s still there. Trade rumors. Criticism. Doubt. But sometimes a little silence helps the grind. For now, Sapp’s stepping back. Watching. Waiting. Because the next move’s on Shedeur—and he knows it.