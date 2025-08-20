Warren Sapp Feared Me, Believing I’d “Beat His A**”, Claims Miami Legend

College football has been missing the presence and leadership of a Miami legend for nearly four years now. Coaches like Brian Kelly at LSU have recently spoken about the challenges surrounding culture and discipline, largely due to his influence. Kelly mentioned that when he arrived at LSU, “the bar was really low relative to what the standards were,” and implied that good players often “did what they wanted”. While this may be a reality in some programs, it contrasts sharply with the rigorous discipline Ed Orgeron was known for. Orgeron’s success at LSU showed a coach who demanded high standards at all times.

Ed Orgeron has always been a man who expects a lot from his players. Recently on the Pardon My Take podcast, he reflected on his time at the University of Miami, where he was the defensive line coach. He made it clear that standing in that role required toughness and discipline. He emphasized that to coach at Miami, you “better be a man,” and you had to establish that authority. And Orgeron’s words about Warren Sapp cut right to the core of his coaching method.

He said, “Warren Sapp thought there was one person on campus that could whip his a–, and that was me. And I’m glad he thought that.” Orgeron admitted that maybe he couldn’t have beaten Sapp, but that perception mattered. “You had to walk in there and be a Marine sergeant, not giving any slack, man,” he explained. “Those guys are different. You got to channel their energy in the right direction. But you can’t coach everybody like that.” This level of discipline, paired with respect, was what forged the feared Hurricanes’ anomaly and made Sapp a legend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi, Oct 23, 2021 Oxford, Mississippi, USA LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports, 23.10.2021 15:06:54, 17012194, NPStrans, NCAA Football, Louisiana State Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ed Orgeron PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPetrexThomasx 17012194

Orgeron also said that not every player responds to the same style of coaching, showing a nuanced understanding of leadership. For some, the tough, no-nonsense approach he used with the defensive line was essential, but “you can’t coach everybody like you did Warren Sapp,” Orgeron said. His discipline channeled individual energies effectively. Warren Sapp has spoken openly about how Orgeron’s intense coaching helped make him into one of the most dominant defensive players of his era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ultimately, while some coaches might lament a low bar or challenge cultural shifts, Orgeron showed that high standards breed respect and fear in equal measure. His demand for toughness and accountability produced players who were forged with character and grit. For college football, losing a coach like Orgeron means losing a rare combination of discipline, care, and intensity. Well, if you ask us, college football hasn’t exactly lost Orgeron yet.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ed Orgeron’s potential return to college football coaching

Ed Orgeron’s name has remained a constant topic in college football circles as he increasingly hints at a return to coaching. In a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, Orgeron shared, “I think it’s time. I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now, and it’s been four years since I’ve been out, and I’m getting the itch again.” After taking time away to focus on family and reflect, Coach O’s passion for the game is clearly reigniting, setting the stage for what could be a highly anticipated comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Among the programs catching Orgeron’s attention is Tulane, where he has visited multiple times over the past few months, immersing himself in practice and team operations. His presence there shows that Orgeron is already leaning into a hands-on role. Tulane’s aggressive approach to transfer portal recruiting and its ambition to elevate the program fit perfectly with Orgeron’s coaching style and history of rebuilding team culture and quarterback play. Moreover, his son also coaches there. So, it’s no surprise the Green Wave are being pegged as the most likely landing spot if he does decide to get back into coaching.

This potential return also connects to Orgeron’s legacy of discipline and leadership. As we saw, Orgeron’s high standards and ability to channel player energy helped shape champions and legendary players. Now, with that same hunger building again, a reunion like this could invigorate a G5 program while reigniting a coaching career that’s been on pause. If Orgeron comes back to the sideline, expect the same intense leadership and fierce competitiveness that made him one of college football’s most respected coaches.