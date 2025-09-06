Warren Sapp & GF ‘Needed’ Two Bottles of Wine on Date Night Before Colorado Game

College football season tends to be an absolute whirlwind. For Colorado, as of now, everyone is working overtime to convert that disappointing opening loss to a win in Week 2. Before Saturday rolls in, Warren Sapp is taking some time to wind down. With his lady love and some drinks to cap it off, the Colorado coach enjoyed some quality time. Sapp’s girlfriend’s wine-sommelier side helped in setting the mood.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is Warren Sapp’s second year as part of Colorado’s coaching staff. Upon Deion Sanders’ request, he took up the job and created a strong D-line for the Buffaloes last year. The mood might be a little different in Boulder this year because of the novelty of everything. At home, however, he’ll find some respite. His partner, Deniese, has been a constant source of support. The two bond over their love for the outdoors, often seen on trips and hunting expeditions. But ahead of gameday, they’re taking it a little slow.

Deniese shared a pair of images on her Instagram from her and Warren Sapp’s date night. The pair shared a 2003 bottle of some wine, ready to slow things down for the night. Sapp and Deniese even ended up opening another bottle. “2 bottle was needed!” she wrote along with the image of a 2021 bottle of Sauvignon. Sapp’s girlfriend is a wine enthusiast, so these are bound to be some good picks. Only the best are reserved for such quality time!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sapp has found love once again in his life, after seeing his past relationships hurtle towards failure multiple times. He has been with Deniese for a long time now; their first photo together was shared by Deniese in 2017. She lovingly calls him ‘Bae’ on social media. The two even marked Deniese’s 43rd birthday together. Luckily for Sapp, his girlfriend still calls him with that pet name even if he tries to sneak into her wine, per an Instagram highlight.

Deniese, like the dutiful partner she is, also turns up to game days to support her beau. Warren Sapp will need all of that, since the Buffs are readying themselves for a high-stakes fight against Delaware.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders encourages Warren Sapp and Colorado with strong message

The loss against Georgia Tech has changed Colorado’s odds a little now. This means that even in games in which Colorado was the projected winner, the Buffaloes would have to enter them with an attacking mindset. The defense ended up Coach Prime is leaving no stone unturned in gearing up his boys and the coaching staff for their faceoff against Delaware on September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well Off Media is back with a behind-the-scenes video of the Buffs’ practice. In it, Deion Sanders had a stern message for Warren Sapp, the other coaches, and the players. “Personally, coaches, I’m asking you, if they’re not working, you’re gonna get them out. If I get them out, they’re not going back in. […] Let’s work today. Let’s break it down,” he said. Deion Sanders and Warren Sapp will be working to avoid another loss at all costs.

Warren Sapp got a new lease on life when he became a Colorado coach. But until this revival, he had the constant support of Deniese, who continues to be by his side even today. The couple has been through a lot of highs and lows, so this is a hurdle they’ll be getting over as well. When the Fightin’ Blue takes the field on Saturday, Sapp’s promising D-line should line up to produce some serious firepower.