Warren Sapp Makes Emotional Plea About Life After Retirement Months After Leaving Deion Sanders’ Staff: “We’re Not What We Used to Be”

Warren Sapp played 13 seasons in the NFL and built a reputation as one of the toughest defensive linemen of his time. Life after football, though, can demand a different kind of toughness. In a recent conversation with Christopher Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion and CTE Foundation, the Hall of Famer opened up about something a lot of former players have a hard time admitting.

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Things got emotional when Sapp talked about the pressure to keep acting tough long after they retire. What he said goes beyond football, especially for former players trying to figure out life decades after their careers ended.

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“We used to do that. We used to be that good. We used to do some special, special things. We’re not what we used to be. So now we have to ask for help,” Sapp said on Concussion and CTE, shared on Instagram.

The message was about more than accepting that the body changes with age. Sapp emphasized that former players must recognize when they need support, particularly when their health begins affecting their relationships and quality of life.

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“I needed your help on Sunday. I needed you to be your best, and I need you to be your best now,” Sapp added. “And for me to have you at your best, we got to come off that pedestal, put your feet on the ground.”

Sapp also pointed to the responsibilities former players now carry outside football. Many are no longer the young athletes who once dominated the field and have grown into family men.

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“We’re fifty-plus-year-old men. Fifty-plus-year-old men,” Sapp continued. “And if we’re going to be grandfathers and play with the babies, we want to be around, and we definitely want to be coherent and not have rage or some of these fits or any of these things going on, because nobody wants their child around that.”

For Sapp, the goal is not simply to endure the effects of a football career. It is to improve the life former players have after the game, even when they are already dealing with health challenges.

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“That’s the benefit for me. It’s the quality of life that we want to have, even if we are affected by it. Make it better. Don’t sit there and fight it. Fighting don’t do nothing but make it worse,” Sapp said.

Sapp said that isolating oneself only makes things harder, particularly when you get frustrated over forgetting things or dealing with other problems. He told former players to surround themselves with people who will be honest with them and support them.

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The interview comes months after Sapp left Sanders’ Colorado staff. The university announced on February 26, 2026, that he stepped down. It was to focus on “community and charity work in Florida.”

Sapp joined Colorado in 2024 as a senior quality control analyst before being promoted to pass rush coordinator for the 2025 season. Coach Prime previously praised his longtime friend when he joined the program.

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“I’m excited about Coach Sapp,” Sanders said in 2024. “He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table.”

Sapp’s message now extends beyond coaching and football. The former defensive lineman, who recorded 96.5 sacks before entering the Hall of Fame in 2013, is asking former players to recognize that toughness does not mean facing every challenge alone.