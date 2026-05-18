Warren Sapp Makes Feelings Very Clear on Deion Sanders, A Month After Abrupt Colorado Exit

The relationship between Coach Prime and Warren Sapp dates back to their NFL playing days. That same connection made Deion Sanders hire the former Hurricane to his staff at Boulder. And even though Sapp is no longer the pass rush coordinator at the Buffs, his admiration for Deion Sanders hasn’t decreased a bit.

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In the May 16 episode of the Revolt podcast, Warren Sapp reflected on how Deion Sanders helped shape his journey toward greatness, even though the two never shared the same locker room. Noriega, the host of the show, was eager to learn what sparked Sapp’s transition from sitting on a bench to becoming ‘crazy Warren.’

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As Warren Sapp continued reflecting on his rise in the NFL, he revealed there was a noticeable shift in both his mindset and the pace at which he approached the game. The transformation did not happen by accident. According to the Hall of Famer, the attitude, confidence, and edge that elevated him to another level all traced back to one man, Deion Sanders.

“You know what the thing about it was? I think every Florida boy tells you who’s my age and younger. We were brought up on Deion. Deion was standing on the damn cliffs in the same place. “I dare you to punt it to me. I’m going to run this thing back.’ And he ain’t cussing. But I’m cussing,” Sapp said.

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“For me, it goes deeper because Sammy Smith and him raced the whole track reason. And Apaca and we are running with Sammy and Deion, and Deion and Sammy, and Sammy and Deion. They race the whole thing. So, Deion is in my blood. He had two nicknames. Neon Deion and Prime Time… I had to put on a show because they were stopping the show,” he added.

Warren Sapp carved out one of the most dominant careers ever seen from a defensive tackle, building a legacy defined by power, intensity, and unmatched explosiveness. The Hall of Famer earned seven Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro honors, and captured the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1999 while anchoring the legendary defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sapp also played a pivotal role in helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl XXXVII and finished his career with an incredible 96.5 sacks, a staggering number for an interior defensive lineman.

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However, that success also had a lot to do with the players who paved the way for Sapp. Deion Sanders, in particular, made the game fun. Since he performed on the gridiron in a flamboyant manner, Prime Time gained the national spotlight. After learning from the best, Sapp did it in his own destructive way, terrorizing the offenses at every snap.

Warren Sapp’s exit from Colorado

Sapp jumped at the chance to work with his idol without hesitation. He joined Colorado in 2024 as a senior quality control analyst, having previously worked on the team while taking graduate courses. Eventually, Colorado elevated him to pass rush coordinator for the 2025 season.

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“I’m excited about Coach Sapp,” Sanders said after Sapp was hired in 2024. “He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table. As far as the recruits as well, they’re going to love him.”

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The reason for his departure is unclear, but it was right after Robert Livingston left the staff to become the Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator. Even after his departure, Sapp continues to support his former HC.

“So there is only one person, Mr. Seaton, over in Baton Rouge. I’m gonna echo the sentiments of my ex-coach that I just left,” Sapp said on April 16. “Prime is such a father figure. He is the fairest, roughest, toughest Florida boy I ran with…He calls it as he sees it, know ain’t underneath the table in your window. There’s nothing hidden. He let you know exactly what we expect of you. The grades, the classes, the study hall hours, and the film work every week.”