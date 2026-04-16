Warren Sapp Makes His Feelings on Deion Sanders Clear Weeks After Quitting CU

Colorado’s plans for the 2026 season derailed at the onset when DC Robert Livingston left for Denver. D-line coach Domata Peko took a pay cut to join the Steelers. Even Coach Prime’s friend and fellow HoFer, Warren Sapp, left two months ago. Despite that, when former Buff OL Jordan Seaton, who joined LSU, questioned the standards in Boulder, Sapp jumped in to defend his former boss.

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After joining LSU, Seaton felt the standard was different in Baton Rouge. According to him, he is now doing everything “more,” from nutrition to training, compared to Deion Sanders’ camp. That fueled speculation about Colorado needing to reset its standard. As per Sapp, the issue lies with the person questioning his former program.

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“So there is only one person, Mr. Seaton, over in Baton Rouge. I’m gonna echo the sentiments of my ex-coach that I just left,” Sapp said on April 16. “Prime is such a father figure. He is the fairest, roughest, toughest Florida boy I ran with…He calls it as he sees it, know ain’t underneath the table in your window. There’s nothing hidden. He let you know exactly what we expect of you. The grades, the classes, the study hall hours, and the film work every week.

“It will be done because that’s what made him, him. That’s what made me, me. And we are trying to implement that in these young men. Yes, this is required. It is the standard, and some people don’t need the standard. And then when some people don’t need the standard, they go and bend it. When you get people who don’t want to do it, they’ve got something to say.”

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Warren Sapp joined Deion Sanders’ staff in 2024 as a senior quality control analyst and was promoted to pass rush coordinator in 2025. However, contrary to expectations, Sapp’s defensive line’s performance collapsed. The program ranked 135th in the nation in rushing defense and 41st in passing defense. Additionally, Sapp’s unit recorded only 13 sacks, ranking 129th in the country. But Deion Sanders didn’t fire Sapp for the woes. Instead, he resigned.

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“Warren Sapp has resigned from the CU football coaching staff to pursue other opportunities,” CU’s athletic department said in a statement on February 26. “CU Athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes.”

Despite other coaches leaving Colorado for higher NFL opportunities or greater roles, Warren Sapp hasn’t yet landed a job. Sapp explained that he was moving away from Colorado to focus on “community and charity work in Florida.” Given his latest comments on his former boss, there is no reason not to believe it. The coaching departures also gave a chance to Coach Prime a chance to try a complete reset.

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Sanders is experimenting with unique hires for potential coaching continuity

After finishing with an impressive 9-win season in 2024, Sanders’ team fell to just 3 wins in 2025. The offense was woeful, the QB room unreliable, and the defense leaked yards like a sieve. To make a solid comeback, Sanders had four departures in just two months in 2026. He planned to start with a new offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator, a QBs coach, and a tight ends coach. Never mind, Sapp’s pass-rush coordinator position was also vacant.

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Sanders hired Brennan Marion as his new offensive coordinator from Sacramento State. At Sacramento State, Marion turned a 3-win team into a 7-5 with a high-powered offense. Chris Marve came in as the team’s new DC after earning a promotion from linebackers coach. Similarly, Dante Carter replaced Peko as the D-line coach after his promotion, and Sander made his most daring move by elevating an inexperienced graduate assistant.

“Chris Marve was hired with the knowledge that he could one day advance, considering his history and experience, if the opportunity was presented,” Sanders said. “He’s a teacher, a motivator, and a man of great character.”

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Other hires like former NFL safety Vonn Bell as safeties coach and Clancy Pendergast as senior analyst also align with Sanders’ renewed staff. The aim of ‘low-profile’ and young-blood hires is likely to create coaching continuity, something Sanders has had trouble navigating. It is unlikely that the NFL or top college bluebloods will poach Sanders’ low-profile and inexperienced coaches. Hopefully, the sweeping hires will pay off, as criticism is starting to loom large for Sanders.