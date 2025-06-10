Warren Sapp Sends 4-Word Cryptic Message For Shedeur Sanders After Browns Depth Chart Update

It’s been one twist after another in Shedeur Sanders‘ journey from Boulder to the big leagues. Once projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2024 college season, Shedeur’s stock crumbled under the weight of media noise, draft doubts, and a few poorly timed setbacks. And just like that, a painful slide to the fifth round of the NFL Draft. When the Cleveland Browns finally selected him at No. 144 overall, the moment felt more frustrating than fulfilling.

Despite being drafted into a loaded Cleveland quarterback room, Shedeur Sanders’ presence at rookie camp made waves. ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer was among the first to spot the spark. “I have come to a realization, oh boy, by the time we get to September… I think there’s a way Shedeur Sanders starts the first game,” he said.

Goldhammer doubled down on his praise after observing practices: “Now that I’ve seen some videos and talked to a bunch of people and multiple practices, I think Shedeur Sanders was the best quarterback out there yesterday.” The potential and hype around Shedeur are undeniable. So, when a Colorado Buffs staffer is interviewed, questions about Shedeur are bound to come up. Enter Buffs pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp…

During the June 6th episode of the 97.1 The Fan podcast, Sapp was asked a direct question loaded with expectations—What can Browns fans expect from Shedeur Sanders? “Here in Ohio there’s going to be a lot of focus on Shedeur Sanders,” the host said.

Sapp, known for his no-nonsense takes, replied: “I’m not able to do plead to do his case for him, he’ll do it himself.”

The host pressed again: “Do you think obviously he’s got the goods right to figure this out in time?” Once again, Sapp stayed firm: “Just like I told you, Shedeur will do everything he needs to do to show y’all what kind of player he is.”

At first glance, the words may come off as distant or neutral. But knowing Sapp—who’s worked closely with Shedeur during his time at Colorado—it’s clear the message was meant as positive affirmation. Sapp wasn’t dismissing Shedeur’s chances. He was reinforcing confidence in Shedeur’s ability to prove himself without anyone needing to vouch for him. Sapp’s tone was clear: Shedeur doesn’t need a cheerleader—he just needs the opportunity. And the numbers back that up.

Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. His NFL passer rating was a stellar 117.0, and his college passer rating stood at 165.9. He’s also one of only two D1 quarterbacks ever to throw for 14,000+ yards and complete 70% of his career passes. Add to that an NCAA Division I record of 49 straight games with a touchdown pass, and you start to understand Sapp’s faith.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Back during draft days, Shedeur Sanders’ interviews at the NFL Combine shifted how many saw him, with his confidence sometimes labeled “brash” and “arrogant.” Even one wrong comment could impact his pro career. That’s when Warren Sapp strongly defended him, especially when an anonymous NFL quarterback coach criticized Shedeur. “I’ve been working for the last 48 hours to get his name,” Sapp said. “If I get his name, we gonna do a deep dive into his life.” So, for Sapp to now step back and say “he’ll do it himself” isn’t a dismissal—it’s a quiet nod.

Now, the biggest roadblock in Shedeur’s NFL path? Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room. As things stand, Shedeur isn’t just battling for a spot—he’s starting at the bottom.

Shedeur Sanders’s shaky fate gets a push

At OTAs, Sanders didn’t receive any first-team reps, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett currently headline the depth chart, while third-round pick Dillon Gabriel was selected two rounds before Sanders and is already slotted ahead. That puts Shedeur as the fourth-string quarterback. For someone who was once a Heisman hopeful, it’s a humbling reality.

But don’t let the depth chart fool you—Sanders is making his presence felt. He reportedly went 9-of-14 in team drills with three touchdowns and just one interception. Joe Reedy of the Associated Press called one strike to Kaden Davis “the best throw of the day.”

Even offensive coordinator Tommy Rees took notice: “He’s really put in a lot of work, as all those guys are. You can tell on the mental side, learning the system, calling it, getting into rhythm, he’s put a lot of time and effort into that. When you do that, the game slows down and you can focus on completions. He’s done a nice job of that as camp’s progressed.”

For most fifth-round picks, OTA stat-tracking wouldn’t even make headlines. But Shedeur Sanders is no ordinary fifth-rounder. Between his pedigree, profile, and polarizing draft-day fall, every move he makes is magnified. He’s already shown flashes—his arm, mobility, and timing are promising. The Browns aren’t rushing him into action, but his reputation, work ethic, and confidence will keep him in the mix.

Shedeur might be listed fourth, but no other QB at that spot gets more attention. He has the talent to figure things out when the time comes. And he’ll do it himself.