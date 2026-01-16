Warren Sapp Sends 2-Word Message as Long-time Buccaneers Legend Bids Farewell

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp grabbed headlines by rekindling an old connection in the wake of a Buccaneers icon. The 13-season NFL veteran, known for his dominant and accolade-heavy career, reached out in a heartfelt nod to their shared history with Tampa Bay.

Gene Deckerhoff, the unmistakable voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has officially retired. He closed out one of the longest and most celebrated broadcasting careers in NFL history. Being a former Buccaneer, Warren Sapp honored Deckerhoff with a simple but heartfelt farewell message.

“Thanks Gene!!!” wrote Sapp on his IG story, sharing the IG post featuring the last voice of the legend for the Buccaneers.

In his final sign-off on January 3, Gene Deckerhoff closed out his legendary career with words that will echo forever: “Honey, I’m coming home.”

To cap it off, he saluted his broadcast partner and the fans, repeating his signature cheer, “Bucs win. Bucs win,” and reflecting on what he called a “great ride.”

Deckerhoff marked the span of his career, “60 years, six months, and 13 days,” before ending with a heartfelt, “I love you, go Bucs.”

The iconic voice of the Buccaneers announced his retirement on December 31, 2025, and his final regular-season broadcast came during Tampa Bay’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Now 80, an icon in every sense, Deckerhoff spent 37 seasons as the radio voice of the Buccaneers.

He called more than 800 games, including two Super Bowl championships, leaving a legacy of unforgettable calls and a voice forever synonymous with Tampa Bay. However, his impact stretches far beyond the Bucs.

Deckerhoff became an icon in the Florida sports world as the voice of FSU from 1979 to 2021, while also serving as a local TV sports director in Tallahassee. A 16-time Florida Sportscaster of the Year and 2013 Chris Schenkel Award winner, his legacy is unmatched. From the gridiron to special events, Deckerhoff’s signature sign-off still echoes in fans’ memories, while Sapp’s connection to the Bucs runs deep.

The 12th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft, Warren Sapp spent nine seasons with the Bucs. He was the heart of a dominant defense that delivered the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2003 at Super Bowl XXXVII. But as a force on the field, he earned four first-team All-Pro nods and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1999.

With that level of experience and pedigree, Sapp has been busy guiding Colorado’s defense. But the results have yet to match the resume.

Colorado’s D-line continues to erode under Warren Sapp’s watch

The Buffs are staring down a defensive crisis. Losses along the D-line have hit hardest, leaving Colorado relying almost entirely on the portal to rebuild its trenches. Now, Colorado’s defensive front is dangerously thin. Gone are key linemen like Gavriel Lightfoot, Tawfiq Thomas, Christian Hudson, and Jehiem Oatis.

Obviously, Warren Sapp was brought in for his Hall of Fame career, Super Bowl success, and ability to stabilize the line. However, the Buffaloes ended their 2025 regular season with a dismal 3-9 record. Moreover, Sapp was trending not too long ago for promoting the Miss Cosmo 2025 Pageant. And the fans didn’t hold back while expressing their grievances with the Hall of Famer.

“We don’t care about no beauty pageant. Please recruit. It’s only one DT on our roster,” wrote one fan.

The team has lost size, experience, and future continuity. What remains is a D-line short on proven talent and anchor ability, especially against the run or in collapsing pockets. Now, Coach Prime’s squad faces mounting urgency, while Sapp’s trending post is a distraction Colorado can’t afford.