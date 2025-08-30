Warren Sapp Turns Heads with 100-YO Colorado Superfan as He Sends Strong Message

It’s game day at Boulder. The Buffs will go against Georgia Tech, kicking off their 2025 season. And to cheer up the Buffs, Colorado’s very own superfan has made her announcement. Last year, Peggy Coppom celebrated her centennial birthday, with the entire stadium serenading her with birthday wishes. This August, she is back, clad in Colorado colors, as Kaidon Salter will throw the first snap of the season.

“Good morning. It’s GameDay in Boulder, Baby!! #SappNotFishing #MsPeggy #LFG #SeasonOpener,” Buffs pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp posted a selfie on his Instagram. Peggy has been attending Folsom Stadium every Saturday since 1940. Over the years, her love for the Buffs has only multiplied with her years. Back in 2023, she struck a friendship with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, and it’s been a wholesome one indeed. To commemorate her persistent love for Colorado, the Buffs coach made a promise that he’d give her a chance to attend a bowl game. And Deion delivered, by setting foot to the Alamo Bowl against BYU in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Carlos Sapp (@warrensapp) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Peggy is one of the popular CU twins who would grab headlines every year, but unfortunately, the younger twin, Betty, passed away in 2020. Although they were known for their fervent love for football and basketball over the years, the twins attended an estimated 2,500 CU sporting events, including baseball, soccer, volleyball, track, and other sports.

Their constant love for Colorado kept them hooked, as they would visit Folsom Stadium every year. They became local celebrities, known as the ‘CU Twins’. Her favorite plays? Buffs 1965-1967 baseball teams, where son Jack played centerfield and was a three-year letterman. Her three fondest memories of the gridiron date back to those cherished wins over Nebraska (1986, 1989, 2001), the Miracle in Michigan (1994), and the Orange Bowl win over the Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They fell in love with the gridiron over the radio. “We enjoyed listening to those games, hearing the exploits of players who were also from small towns, like Kayo Lam and Byron White,” Peggy said per CUBuffs.com. Although she cannot pinpoint her first memory of attending a football event, she remembers that she thought the Buffs won as they beat Kansas State, Wyoming, and BYU that season.

AD

Buffs fans excited about Peggy Coppom

Fans have been buzzing around excitedly for two reasons. Coach Prime is back on the sidelines, and secondly, supefan Peggy Coppom has entered the Folsom Field stadium, continuing her decades-old streak. One fan sent across a warm message, “This made my day.” While another Buffs fan wished the roster and Peggy for good going. “Hope it’s a great game for y’all @warrensapp! Love this of you and Miss Peggy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adding up, over the years, the superfan has been to the stadium around 335 times as a ticket holder, along with several games annually. “It was easy to buy a ticket to every game,” she recalled. “Once we could afford season tickets, we jumped in.” This evening, she is back, marking another milestone in her decades-long journey to Colorado fans.

Other fans poured out their love, “BFFs 🖤💛 have a great day!! Love you, Coach and beautiful Peggy 🩷.” “Love@Ms Peggy.” Another fan wrote, “This image brings my day.” In 1966, she bought her first season ticket, as she recalled, situated on the west side of the Folsom Field, and every year, she continues that promise.