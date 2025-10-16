Warren Sapp’s Daughter Faces Ultimate FOMO Over Big Romantic Wish

While Warren Sapp is busy helping Colorado figure out its 3-4 skid, his daughter is making noise of her own. Known for her love of R&B and her bold endorsement of the ‘King’, Chris Brown, Mercedes always wears her heart on her sleeve. But this time, her latest Instagram story carried a hint of longing.

On Wednesday, she posted a playful cry for help: “Someone take me. Orlando or New York, PLEASEEEE,” tagging the La La Land Live Concert Tour. The tour, which kicked off September 20 in Los Angeles and runs through April 11 next year in New York, features a full orchestra and jazz ensemble performing the film’s score live a dream for any music lover.

Now, as she scrolls from sunny Florida, missing the city lights and that iconic soundtrack, we can only offer our condolences. Here’s hoping someone answers the call and gives Mercedes her City of Stars moment soon.

Here’s what Mercedes is doing on her career front. As USF’s Student-Athlete Enhancement Coordinator, back in early April, she dropped a major NIL announcement with Embarc Collective, Tampa’s launchpad for Florida’s top startup talent. And her athletic journey has been nothing short of impressive, especially as the daughter of the Buffs’ defensive pass rush coordinator.

Mercedes Sapp turned heads during her graduate season at UNF in 2021. Starting all 16 matches and racking up 1,482 minutes, she became the backbone of the defense. And her performance was off the charts: 67 saves and a 0.79 goals-against average. Due to her stunning display, she earned ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors. Now, while her desire to catch La La Land shows no signs of slowing, her father has already faced mounting pressure in Colorado.

Warren Sapp is under heat after the TCU loss

The Buffs’ season has been a rollercoaster. Looks like with the departures of stars like Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter, and HC Deion Sanders’s son, the team has struggled to find its footing. At 1-3 in the Big 12, Colorado failed 35-21 to unranked TCU. And the main culprit was Kaidon Salter’s 3 interceptions. But the spotlight wasn’t just on the scoreboard.

Warren Sapp left CU fans stunned with a bizarre pre-game ritual. A viral video captured him strolling onto the field with headphones on, grooving to music, and kicking pylons just minutes before kickoff. To top it off, his outfit, a long-sleeved T-shirt, white leggings and black shorts, drew even more attention. Although that pre-game ritual might not have caused the loss, fans were quick to react.

“Kicking pylons and taking L’s. Congrats, Warren,” one wrote. Then another fan added, “Cool, his pregame ritual is being an a— and creating more work for people. Karma is a b-.” Now, while Colorado struggles on the field, Warren Sapp is likely feeling it even more.