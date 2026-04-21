“Was Never There”: Fernando Mendoza’s Secret Revealed By Ex-Teammate

Before Fernando Mendoza became a Heisman winner on the Raiders’ radar, his college roommate knew his secret to success: he was simply never there. Mendoza’s former teammate at Cal, Jack Endries, who later moved to Texas, saw his early potential in the year 2022. He wasn’t just good on the field, but was also turning heads off the field.

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“Well, first, I would say that he was never there,” Texas TE Jack Endries said in conversation with Kyle Brandt on GMFB. “The academic football player that he was. So he was always studying for a test, or he was always watching a film late in the day. What a great friend. So he was always out of there, and I think it was similar for me. I think we were both never home. When you’re at Cal Berkeley, you’re just not really there. You’re working on your academics; you’re working on getting better at football.”

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Well, that’s not surprising, as Mendoza was always more into studies. He originally committed to Yale and had limited offers from other schools. Then Cal came into the picture, giving him a scholarship. That was the turning point of his career. He recorded 1,708 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his 2023 redshirt freshman season at California—numbers that were not that impressive but still caught Curt Cignetti’s attention. Cignetti brought him right into his team.

And since then, there’s been no going back. Mendoza turned the program around. He helped them win against tough teams like Ohio State and Alabama, once an impossible prospect. On top of everything, he is also projected as the No. 1 pick for the 2026 season. That’s the kind of rise Mendoza’s roommate already saw. Looking at the efforts Mendoza put into his game, Endries could already sense a breakthrough for him.

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“When we stayed late after practice, you could see the dedication in both of us, just throwing and catching extra balls, staying late in the facility,” Endries recalled during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “You could see it as he started to take over a little bit; he would stay later and later at the facility. He was there until like nine o’clock most days when we were done at three.”

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What’s interesting is that since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, there have been just 8 quarterbacks drafted from Indiana. Among them, only 5 saw any time on the field, and just three of them started any game. So, now that Fernando Mendoza is projected to go to the Raiders as a starting QB, it shows how much potential he has.

Despite getting a lot of attention and being a possible No.1 pick, Fernando Mendoza never chased fame. Rather, he decided to stay at his home during the draft ceremony. As a result, his skills and excellence continue to draw comparisons and create buzz.

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Fernando Mendoza gets a surprising comparison

Fernando Mendoza is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to choose him. Even though he may play for the Raiders, his skills are getting linked to the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Former Falcons head coach Mike Smith believes Mendoza is very similar to Ryan.

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“There are a lot of comparables out there,” Smith said. “I compare him to someone who was an outstanding quarterback, like Matt Ryan. I think that’s the comparable you have to go with. I also see elements of Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff, too.”

Mike Smith coached Matt Ryan for seven seasons, so his opinion is valid.

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He believes Fernando Mendoza is similar to Ryan, as well as quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff. These players may not have the strongest arms, but they succeed because they are smart, accurate, and stay calm under pressure. Mendoza displays these qualities with his strong football IQ and ability to read defenses.

The comparison to Ryan also fits because Ryan did very well with great teammates and coaches like Julio Jones, Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, and Kyle Shanahan. If Mendoza gets a similar setup, he could also succeed. Ryan had a great career with four Pro Bowls, an MVP award, and a Super Bowl appearance. So if things go well, Mendoza can bring in the same success for the Raiders, too.