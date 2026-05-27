“Was Pretty Stressful for Him”: Lane Kiffin’s Son Reveals His True Emotions During LSU Move

One moment, Lane Kiffin was walking off the field after leading Ole Miss to a massive Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State. Next, rumors about LSU were everywhere. Fans tracked private flights online, and social media exploded. But lost inside all that chaos was someone who lived through the move up close: Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin.

Yesterday, in an interview with WAFB, Knox finally opened up about what that period actually felt like for his dad.

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“I was still in season, but we’d have conversations,” Knox said. “It was his choice, not mine. And so I wasn’t going to tell him what to do, but really that whole time was pretty stressful for him, so I didn’t really want to say too much… [Now] I think he loves it. It’s a great spot for him, for sure. Just football-wise, how great a program LSU is, but also just the town and how everyone embraces him.”

Knox was not speaking as a media personality or a fan, but as a son watching his father make one of the biggest coaching decisions in college football while everything around them grew loud and emotional. And the timing made it even harder. Knox was still playing quarterback at Oxford High School during the entire situation.

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He had stepped into the starting role after an injury to Drew Dean and helped guide Oxford deep into the Mississippi playoffs. In six starts, Knox threw for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding two rushing scores. For him, the whole ordeal would have been incredibly difficult, since his father became a villain in Oxford overnight, as he ditched Ole Miss midway through the playoffs.

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“That airport scene and Knox and I driving and people trying to run us off the road, man, and the things they said to us,” Kiffin said on December 2 last year. “Then we got here, and we had been here for six minutes, and how we love you, Coach, you’re the best ever. We have only been here six minutes. We haven’t done anything for you yet. But that’s the SEC. I’ve been around it long enough to know that, and it’s just the passion of the SEC.”

That kind of frenzy probably looks entertaining from the outside. Living through it is different. Lane Kiffin later said that his family’s feelings mattered heavily in the decision to accept LSU’s offer. He said LSU invited the family to Baton Rouge before the move became official so they could get comfortable with the situation.

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“I don’t know that I could have made the decision and felt good without everybody on board,” Kiffin said about moving to Baton Rouge. “I have to make this decision, but I have none of this information about what the neighborhoods are like, what the people are like, what the schools are like. It was after going to multiple places and coming back and saying, ‘Hey, we’re all in. We’re all in to go to Baton Rouge and go to LSU.”

As for Knox, he was not trying to create headlines. If anything, he sounded protective of his father. And maybe that is the biggest thing people forget during coaching carousel season.

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Knox Kiffin moves closer to his father to play football

Things have changed fast for Knox over the past few months. Last year, the 3-star QB was playing quarterback at Oxford High near Ole Miss while the entire college football world tried to figure out whether his dad, Lane Kiffin, would actually leave Ole Miss for LSU. Now, Knox is in Baton Rouge himself.

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The young quarterback has officially moved to University Lab School, better known as U-High Cubs, after his father took the LSU job. And naturally, the recruiting attention around him has only gotten bigger. Despite that move, though, the 3-star 2028 QB doesn’t have any desire to play for his father’s program and will chart his own journey, independent of his father’s influence.

“Came two years ago to LSU when they lost in overtime, and then I came last year for a South Carolina game on a visit,” Knox said about his LSU visits so far. “I don’t have any aspirations to play for them. I want to kind of do my own thing.”

Honestly, it almost feels unavoidable at this point. When your father is one of the most talked-about coaches in college football, people are going to watch everything closely. Every throw. Every visit and every social media post. Knox is learning that early. He is a part of the 2028 recruiting class and already holds early offers from schools like SMU, California, Washington, and East Carolina.