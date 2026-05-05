Washington Football Issues Heartbreaking Statement as Former Huskies Lineman Dies in Car Crash at 23

Former Washington Huskies defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi died at the age of 23, as confirmed by the University of Washington on Monday night. The school expressed deep sorrow in sharing the announcement of his death.

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“Our hearts are with the Tunuufi family, his loved ones, and every brother who wore the W beside him. Forever in The Pack,” Washington Football said on X.

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According to The Seattle Times, Tunuufi’s sister, Sanita, said that he died in a car accident. The report confirmed that a car crash caused his death and described the tragic situation around it.

On the field, Tunuufi played very aggressively as a strong pass rusher, always putting pressure on the opponent’s offense. But off the field, he was very friendly and happy. His teammates liked him a lot and often spent time with him because of his positive personality. Whenever he spoke to the media, Tunuufi was always very cheerful. He greeted everyone with a fist bump and a smile. He also asked people how they were doing and showed real interest when talking about the team.

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He was not only a good person off the field, but college football also lost a strong player. Tunuufi began his college football journey in 2021 when he joined Washington as a three-star recruit from East High School in Utah.

During his time at Washington, he played under three different head coaches; even then, he never thought of leaving the team. He first played under Jimmy Lake then under Kalen DeBoer for two seasons, and finally under Jedd Fisch in 2024.

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Tunuufi ended his college career after playing in the Sun Bowl in his final season. Throughout his career, Tunuufi made a strong impact on defense. He recorded 86 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. On top of it, he made a solid impact during Washington’s run to the 2023 national championship and their appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

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Above everything, Tunuufi valued the Huskies a lot. Playing there was an honor for him; despite having offers from top teams, he never even paid attention to them. Talking about his love for Huskies, he shared his emotions back in 2024.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Tunuufi said. “I had the opportunity to stay here all four years. You know, I had a decision to make every year at the end of every single one of those four years. I ended up staying here because it’s where I live.”

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Losing a dedicated player like him really cut deep, and that regret is clearly visible in Washington’s tribute to him. But Voi Tunuufi was not the only loss for the Huskies this year.

Washington Huskies takes a major hit

Former Husky great Doug Martin also died at the age of 68 from natural causes. But losing a legendary player like him was a major blow for the program. Doug Martin was the first All-American player under legendary coach Don James. He joined Washington in 1976 from Fairfield, California, during James’ second year as head coach. He established himself pretty quick to became one of the most important players for the team.

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By midseason, Martin earned a starting spot and never lost it. He started in 40 games for Washington, including major games like the 1978 Rose Bowl against Michigan and the 1979 Sun Bowl against Texas. His leadership and gameplay made a deep impact on all his former teammates. Former Huskies DL Al Burleson expressed his sorrow after Martin’s death and even paid tribute to him.

“For a young guy, he was like a born leader,” Martin said. “He just had all of the ability and qualifications to get instant respect after being there a couple of weeks.”

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Together, these losses created a strong emotional impact across the team, reminding everyone of the program’s history and the close bond shared among generations of Washington players.