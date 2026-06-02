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Washington Huskies Footballer’s Mother Suffers Brain Aneurysm as He Pens Emotional Message

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Jun 1, 2026 | 9:36 PM EDT

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Washington Huskies Footballer’s Mother Suffers Brain Aneurysm as He Pens Emotional Message

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Jun 1, 2026 | 9:36 PM EDT

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While the Washington Huskies prepare for their upcoming season, their star safety alum Kamren Fabiculanan recently shared a deeply personal update. The former Husky revealed that his mother suffered a serious medical emergency.

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Kamren updated everyone on her recovery with an emotional Instagram post, including a picture of her mother, Kathy Fabiculanan. He also asked for assistance from the community, encouraging those who can contribute and support his family during this difficult time.

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“My mom recently suffered a brain aneurysm and has changed my perspective on life. Tomorrow isn’t promised, and every moment with the people we love is precious. Hug your family a little tighter, tell people you love them, forgive quickly, and thank God for each day. Life can change in an instant, so cherish every moment,” read the caption of his post.

“By the grace of God! She is healing! And is now on the long road to recovery. We are so grateful for all the prayers, love, and support we’ve received so far. We truly appreciate it. 🫶🏽

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My family and I have decided to create a GoFundMe to assist with the expenses that come with her recovery journey. The Link is in my Bio! Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated and helps more than you know. Thank you for continuing to keep her in your thoughts and prayers. God bless!” He continued.

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Kamren shares a strong bond with his parents, who played an active role in supporting and shaping his football journey. When Kamren was younger, they made 60- to 120-minute commutes from Camarillo to Los Angeles. Kathy herself was a track sprinter in her youth. Before her surgery, she worked for Cockram Construction.

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After 6 years of college football, Kamren’s dream of playing in the NFL came to a halt. He declared himself for the 2025 NFL draft but was not drafted. The hopes of the Filipino safety are not dashed, as he is still trying to make it as a pro player. As of 2026, he shifted his focus toward fighting for an NFL roster spot via the rookie minicamp and as an undrafted free agent (UDFA). Despite the NFL roller coaster, he graduated with a degree in Real estate.

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After wrapping up his college career, Fabiculanan took part in rookie minicamps, including a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks in Renton, Washington. Although he is still waiting for someone to send him a contract, he is maintaining his physique and training.

How was Kamren Fabiculanan in college?

Fabiculanan’s role steadily expanded throughout his five-year career at Washington. He started with a redshirt year in 2019 after graduating from Westlake High School. He was a 4-star prospect with 16 scholarship offers. But Fabiculanan’s family were big Washington fans, so it was a decided choice.

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Commonly known as Kam Fab, Kamren was one of the two Asian Americans on the Huskies’ roster. He was particularly important for Washington during its historic 2023 season under Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies surprised everyone by making it to the national championship game after winning the Pac-12 Championship. That season, Kamren posted 26 tackles and two crucial interceptions. The performances and leadership he showed eventually led the team to vote him a team captain next season.

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CB Trent McDuffie, who played with him at Washington, shared a rather special bond with Kamren. “He’s someone we can just trust on the defense,” McDuffie said. “When he’s out there, I know for a fact he knows what he’s doing. Since spring and over fall camp, he’s been making plays every single day, and coaches like to reward that. I think it’ll be really good for us.”

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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