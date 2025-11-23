Washington Sophomore Sacrifices Redshirt Amid Emergency, Jedd Fisch Offers His Take

The Washington Huskies dismantled a hapless UCLA (48-14) to improve their record to 8-3. Prior to the game, Jedd Fisch’s team was battling injuries in the WR room. That forced his hand to ask for an ultimate sacrifice from his wide receiver Audric Harris, and the latter obliged.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Against the Bruins, the Huskies were without key wide receivers due to injuries. Denzel Boston was dealing with an excruciating ankle sprain, while Raiden Vines-Bright had a collarbone injury against Purdue. Rashid Williams and Justice Williams are out for the season due to long-term injuries. Fisch went with Harris, who was supposed to sit out the remainder of the games to preserve his redshirt.

Jedd Fisch, in his post-game presser, was asked about his sophomore losing his redshirt against UCLA. Fisch commended the job Audric has done and praised the Bellflower, California, native for his loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to just really give hats off to Audric on how he wanted to put the team first, and I thought that was so cool. Went to Audric, sat down, and talked to him, and he wanted to play. He wanted to play with his buddies. He wanted to play with his teammates. And there’s a great opportunity to put a film out and figure it out. And also a great opportunity to continue to see if you want to be here and see if you want to be a part of this,” said Jedd Fisch.

Earlier, the 6-foot and 190 lbs wide receiver came on against Purdue and received for 90 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown throw. He also featured against Washington State, Colorado State, and UC Davis. Now, the UCLA game has become his fifth of the season, effectively ending his redshirt hopes. But despite that, Audric will have other seasons, too, where he can redshirt if he wants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making Audric Harris sacrifice his redshirt wasn’t easy for Jedd Fisch

The NCAA allows college football athletes to use five years to play four full years, with one year reserved for redshirting. However, since the rule doesn’t prohibit taking a redshirt at any point in a player’s collegiate career, Audric still has three full years remaining if he chooses to. Of course, that would also include one redshirt year ahead. Barring that, Harris will have just two years to play college ball. That said, Audric wasn’t even touted to play a fifth game this season, and Jedd Fisch was always looking to preserve his redshirt year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We made a decision with Audric that we were going to let him play three games and then save a fourth if we needed it, and still have an opportunity for him if he chose to use this year as a redshirt year,” said Jedd Fisch. However not although the WR has finally extinguished his redshirt hopes this season, his head coach is quite proud of him for putting his team ahead of him.

“I’m just proud of him, the person, for doing that. And I think there are many great opportunities. Go with a red shirt in your hand if you ever need a red shirt, or keep a red shirt in your hand. All of that’s good,” said the Washington head coach.

Audric’s performance wasn’t too flashy, as he had just one reception. But the WR still provided enough to help his team extract a blowout 48-14 win.