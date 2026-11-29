Washington State had plenty to celebrate after wrapping up its regular season with a 20–14 win over San Diego State. However, one post-field-goal celebration quickly took an unexpected turn and stole the spotlight. A commentator watching the game reacted to the moment.

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“Stevens here; his own player smacked him in the head,” he said as per the video posted by MLFootball on X. “I think he almost knocked him out. Maybe a little too excited.”

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Kicker Jack Stevens had just successfully sent the ball through the uprights, adding three points to the Cougars’ score. To celebrate, offensive lineman Nick Bakken, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 305 pounds, went over to congratulate Stevens, who weighs just 164 pounds. However, Bakken appeared to get a little too enthusiastic, forcefully bumping his head against the kicker’s.

Given the considerable difference in their sizes, the impact seemed to catch Stevens off guard. He appeared to lose his balance and looked dazed and disoriented immediately after the collision. Bakken likely intended it as an enthusiastic celebration rather than an attempt to hurt his teammate, but the physical contact appeared to leave Stevens shaken.

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Beyond the bizarre celebration, Stevens had a solid outing for the Cougars. He successfully kicked two field goals during the game, with his first coming from 29 yards in the second quarter and the other from 40 yards in the fourth.

Washington State’s defense also performed particularly well in the middle of the game. The Aztecs entered the contest ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring. However, the Cougars kept them scoreless in both the second and third quarters.

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Washington State’s starting quarterback, Owen Eshelman, was injured very early in the game. His night ended almost as soon as it began. The starting quarterback went down after being sacked on Washington State’s third offensive play.

Dugger made a major contribution with his running ability. He rushed for 185 yards and scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run.

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San Diego State quarterback Stone Saunders opened the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown pass to Javion Kinnard, giving the Aztecs an early 7–0 lead. Washington State responded on its second offensive possession, with Dugger running 11 yards into the end zone to tie the game at 7–7.

In the second quarter, Stevens converted a 29-yard field goal to put Washington State ahead 10–7. He later attempted a 50-yard field goal but missed. Meanwhile, the Aztecs struggled to get their offense going, managing just six plays and 24 yards in the quarter.

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Washington State extended its lead early in the second half. Running back Kirby Vorhees scored on a 3-yard run after Maxwell Woods’ 45-yard carry helped set up the five-play scoring drive. The touchdown gave the Cougars a 17–7 advantage.

However, the Aztecs weren’t finished yet. Running back Lucky Sutton scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, cutting Washington State’s lead to 17–14. Stevens then converted a 40-yard field goal to extend the Cougars’ advantage to 20–14, and their defense held on to secure the victory.