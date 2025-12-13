Washington State Makes Urgent $5M Announcement After Naming Jimmy Rogers Replacement

In less than a year, Jimmy Rogers is done with Washington State, forcing the Cougars to make a swift, bold, and expensive decision. While the school, already facing instability and significant administrative challenges, including funding, saw more trouble for the team when their HC left for the Iowa State job. Still, hope isn’t lost.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the hiring of a new head coach, the program president, Elizabeth Cantwell, makes an immediate NIL announcement.

“Cougar Nation, it is time to step WSU into the realm of winners,” said Cantwell. “And for us, that means building $5 million in new NIL support immediately to compete, a fund that acknowledges the modern world and says Cougs are ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While WSU has already hired former Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as their 36th head coach, ready to lead the program to success in the new Pac-12, the Cougars are showing their commitment by giving him the tools to win. Combined with NIL investments that attract top talent and provide resources for student-athletes, WSU is positioning itself to prove they are deadly serious about winning.

“We are in it. We all know that NIL isn’t an option. It’s an essential tool today, whether we love it or not, it’s part of the game,” added Cantwell.

While WSU’s NIL investment for 2025 is estimated at around $1 million from collective efforts, still lower than most Power Four programs, this new NIL support will definitely help the program grow in many ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIL is about giving the Cougars every chance to win on the field, in the classroom, and in life beyond sports. It helps them retain the best players, recruit top talent, and elevate every student-athlete. It gives them the opportunity to lead, to grow, and to showcase the strength and integrity of WSU. Now, by combining NIL with the dynamic new coach, the result is clear: winning. That draws people in, boosts enrollment, and strengthens WSU as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With key players like TE Trey Leckner, QB Ajani Sheppard, DL Kaden Beatty, and RB Leo Pulalasi, all potential 2026 NFL Draft prospects, and transfer portal departures like QB Jaxon Potter, along with WRs Carter Pabst and Devin Ellison, the need to recruit top talent has become essential.

While the Cougs Nation’s support through the Cougar Athletic Fund fuels this mission, Cantwell delivered her plea in her own style.

“Let’s hit $5 million together. Let’s set our new coach and our student-athletes up for success,” mentioned the WSU president. “Go to the Cougar athletic fund website and choose NIL to do it now. Thanks. Go Cougs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finishing last season 8-5, the Cougars entered this year with high expectations but ended 6-6. But with a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, they could finish 7-6. Yet, internal challenges, like the lack of a permanent AD and uncertainty over conference alignment, forced the school to find a solution: investing more in NIL.

Now, in the modern era of CFB, as they set the stage for a winning future in the Pac-12, Washington State secured a new head coach just weeks after Rogers’ departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington State finds a steady hand at head coach

Kirby Moore will officially take the reins after Washington State’s bowl game, with Defensive Coordinator Jesse Bobbit serving as interim head coach against Utah State. Moore was hired by interim AD Jon Haarlow. He already gained praise from the WSU president.

“Coach Moore is the real deal, and exactly who we needed to propel us to the top of the new Pac-12,” said Cantwell. “Our student-athletes have lucked out. This man cares deeply not only about winning, but their success on and off the field. Join me in wrapping Coach Moore in Cougar Pride. Go Cougs!”

That praise follows a solid resume. The Prosser, Washington, native starred at Boise State under Chris Peterson before jumping into coaching in 2014. Moore stopped at Washington and Idaho, then Fresno State from 2017 to 2022, where he climbed from WRs coach to offensive coordinator. Then in 2022, Fresno State captured the conference title with a 28-16 win over Boise State under Moore’s direction. Then he moved to Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

He orchestrated high-powered offenses in the SEC, and his historic 2023 campaign with a 3,000-yard passer at Missouri. Now back home in Pullman, Moore inherits an offense that has struggled since Ben Arbuckle’s departure.

“Becoming a first-time head coach at a special place like Washington State is a dream come true for my family and I,” said Moore. “The future of our program is bright. I look forward to leading this team and making our state proud!”

With the Pac-12’s new era approaching, Moore brings high expectations to Pullman.