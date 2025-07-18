Washington’s Jedd Fisch Urged to Make Move for 4-Star WR as Powerhouse Battle Intensifies

Jedd Fisch is seeing a similar trajectory as his predecessor, Kalen DeBoer, is facing at Alabama. With year 1 being an okay debut, Year 2 is about getting the job done. Fisch has now settled in his new home, and he’s turning things around for the Huskies. He is making huge waves in the 2026 class, and even the 2027 one. Fisch has to land one particular talent in Seattle to seal themselves as a major force in the 2027 class. But he also has some formidable contenders to fight off before he wins this special commitment.

Washington is now in the 18th position in the 2026 class, up from No. 25 last year. Recruitment is finally picking up the pace for the Fisch era in the program. In the 2027 class, the HC is hoping to go even bigger and hopefully lock down the state for itself. The Huskies already are in talks with the top 3 in-state prospects, Tevita Nonu, Sion Kaho, and Gecova Doyal. And, Washington seems to be nearly there with a 4-star prospect out of Sumner. He will be an attractive addition because it won’t be easy for Jedd Fisch to get this player.

“When you look at the 2027 class, you just run down the list, there’s a good chance Washington can clean up. You go beyond just the top three guys where you look at it in the 2026 class. That’s what ended up happening,” co-host Lars Hanson said in a July 18 episode of Locked On Huskies. And, perhaps the star of it all will be if Braylon Pope, the 4-star elite WR, picks the Washington cap. Pope is the 4th-best player in the state, and Washington got to work early.

“[He] should be a four-star, I think, when it’s all said and done. And it’s a guy that reminds me a lot not necessarily of Denzel Boston, but just one of those under-the-radar guys in the state of Washington, where he doesn’t have a ton of big offers early on,” Hanson noted. Not much is known about Pope’s stats, but there’s a belief he’ll acquire a steady 4-star recruit in the future. Jedd Fisch and receivers coach Kevin Cummings stepped in early for a WR to stay close to Pope. That’s also a major reason why U-Dub can be in the final for Pope. Meanwhile, he also has some strong contenders to fight.

Miami and Oregon have entered the mix about Pope, too. However, Washington has been in the race long before his new competition. While Oregon stands to be a problem, maybe Washington will have a leader sent out to you. On3 shows a fair chance of either team being able to land Braylon Pope. However, Jedd Fisch remains the primary choice for Braylon Pope so far. The HC has 2027 set for being a good year in recruiting, at least. 2026, however, has been a wild ride for him. He saw some major players leave Washington for others, but Fisch may be closing in on another big defensive target in the class.

Jedd Fisch is hunting to strengthen Washington’s defense

TI Umu-Cais is the man of the hour when it comes to the best defensive prospects in the class. He had some major programs make the push for him, but Washington seems to have beaten a few to end up on his favorites list. Including U-Dub, Umu-Cais has Colorado, UCLA, North Carolina, and Oklahoma as his best. The DL has 180 tackles so far, with only 16 TFLs, which shows how effective he can be on the defensive line. And, he also had 8.5 sacks. There’s also some word about where he could ultimately go.

“The feeling is that it’s UCLA, UW, or Stanford for TI, and could come down to UCLA and UW,” 247Sports’ Tracy Pierson wrote. Umu-Cais visited Seattle as part of a major recruiting event to help land some of the best talent in the class. He can even pick Colorado if Deion Sanders steps up. The Buffs have NFL experience when it comes to the D-line coaching, and maybe a Polynesian connection can have things falling into place at Boulder. But the majority opinion is that Jedd Fisch is likely to last till the end of the fight for Umu-Cais.

Jedd Fisch will be rebuilding a program that has just begun to see success in the last few years. This program has been to the National Championship just two years ago. So, we know how big the Huskies can go if they get the right talent off the board. Will Jedd Fisch lockdown Washington by recruiting these brilliant talents, and hopefully look to have TI Umu-Cais in the future?