“Wasn’t There For My Son”: Deion Sanders Regrets Not Fixing It For Shedeur; The Way He Did For Ex-LSU Safety

Despite entering the 2025 NFL Draft as a projected first-round pick, Deion Sanders’ youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, suffered a historic draft slide. While the Colorado head coach successfully rehabilitated a former LSU safety’s image for the 2013 draft, his standard tactics did not work for Shedeur, and Coach Prime still regrets the situation.

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“Somebody lying on you, you can put your daddy hat on. Somebody lying about your child, man—that bothered me. It really did. It really, really, really did. Because you know what, my brother? And I’m going to tell you this: I ain’t never told nobody this publicly,” Deion Sanders said in his appearance with the Cleveland Sports Show’s Garrett Bush

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“That was the first time in my life that I couldn’t fix it. I’ve always been able to fix it. But as that boat jump was going on and everything it was, I couldn’t fix it. And he [Shedeur] wanted me to fix it. And I didn’t have the power to fix it. And that hurt,” he added.

Coach Prime went through this helpless feeling when Shedeur fell completely out of the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL draft due to team concerns about the former Colorado QB’s attitude and the heavy media circus surrounding him, among other factors. Although he tried to help by defending his son, the coach’s heavy public involvement backfired.

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For pointing out flaws in Shedeur’s game, which raised concerns about how manageable the QB would be, Deion Sanders attacked media figures. Then reports about Shedeur’s pre-draft unreadiness and his wearing headphones during NFL team interviews damaged his draft stock. Although Deion later blasted the reports as lies, this defense came too late to undo the damage.

But that’s not all, because early on, the Colorado head coach hinted he might step in to dictate which teams could or couldn’t draft Shedeur. Though he later declared his son would play for any team, the initial threat of parental interference alienated NFL teams. Despite all that, the Browns finally traded up to draft Shedeur Sanders in the 5th round as the 144th overall pick.

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Unlike Shedeur’s case, Coach Prime’s popularity helped ex-LSU star Tyrann Mathieu get drafted. The LSU safety’s draft stock was volatile due to character concerns. After being dismissed from LSU in 2012, he faced intense scrutiny following multiple failed drug tests. Still, Deion Sanders’ vocal advocacy helped stabilize Mathieu’s path to the NFL.

“They were attacking this kid [Mathieu] coming out of college, man. They didn’t know him,” said Deion during his Thursday appearance on Thee Pregame Network. “I know what he was going through. I know what he’s dealing with. He smoked a little weed. He wasn’t a bad kid. I never smoke. But I don’t chastise you or condemn you just because you choose to do something I haven’t done.”

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“I had to reach out and show him love and go see him. Look him in the eye. Then I told every team at the combine because I was doing television then, ‘y’all better pick this kid. He is a dog.’ I even called some teams personally myself; ‘y’all better get this boy. He’s a dog. I’ve seen him work out. I talked to him. I saw him articulate himself.’ Some teams passed by. But when he went, he did. That’s what he turned out to be. Great career. Hall of Fame career,” added the Colorado head coach.

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Praise from a Hall of Famer gave NFL teams the reassurance they needed and convinced the Cardinals to draft Mathieu in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During a successful 12-year NFL career, the LSU star earned three first-team All-Pro selections and won a Super Bowl. However, Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide deeply hurt Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders’ take on his son’s draft slide

Playing 2 years for the Buffs, Shedeur Sanders’ production permanently rewrote the school’s records. He broke over 100 school records in just 24 games, playing under Deion Sanders. In 2024, as a senior QB, he completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs. But that didn’t help the QB to hear his name in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

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Reports raised many red flags about the QB, casting doubt on his professionalism. “Anybody who knows my son understands he’s a professional,” said Deion Sanders, defending his son.

Despite all that, watching the draft slide “did hurt” Deion Sanders. However, he and NFL legend Tom Brady advised Shedeur to use the slide as “fuel to the fire.” Even the former Colorado QB managed to fight his way up during his rookie season. From a third-string QB, Shedeur got starting reps in 2025. Across 8 total game appearances, he recorded 1,400 yards. Now he is preparing for his second season with the Browns.