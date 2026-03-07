WATCH: Sherrone Moore & Wife Spotted Walking Hand-in-Hand Before Court Hearing

Sherrone Moore’s Franks hearing happens on Friday. We’re here because the former Michigan head coach’s legal team pushed hard for it. They argued investigators presented flawed information when seeking charges against the coach. So, J. Cedric Simpson, a judge in Michigan’s 14A District Court, granted the hearing following a lengthy February proceeding. And now, the hearing begins again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A video circulating online shows Sherrone Moore arriving at the courthouse with his wife, Kelli Moore. The two walked toward the courtroom hand-in-hand in silence, fingers interlaced. For Moore, this hearing carries serious weight because the verdict could shape the next chapter of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back on November 10, Sherrone Moore was arrested after allegedly forcing his way into the apartment of his executive assistant. Prosecutors say the two had been involved in a roughly two-year affair that ended shortly before the incident. According to investigators, he “barged” into the apartment after the breakup and after losing his job. Prosecutors say he grabbed a butter knife and kitchen scissors and threatened to harm himself.

Police reports say Sherrone Moore told the woman things like “My blood is on your hands” and “You ruined my life.” The charges that followed were serious including felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. Those accusations not only landed him in legal trouble but also ended his run as the head coach in Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT



Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on December 10, citing an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. According to investigators, the woman contacted the university and cooperated with its internal review after he continued calling and texting following their breakup. Now, Moore’s lawyers say Pittsfield Township Detective Jessica Welker presented incomplete or misleading information when presenting evidence to a magistrate. They missed out on the fact that the woman was his executive assistant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrone Moore’s team argued the working relationship explains why the two would have frequent phone calls and text messages.

“It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” his attorney, Ellen Michaels, argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Simpson seemed to take those concerns seriously. During the earlier hearing, he made it clear he was troubled by how some evidence was presented.

“What is clear from this court’s perspective is that an omission in certain contexts can be more damaging, more problematic, more troublesome, than what might be an intentional misrepresentation,” he said in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Franks hearing is the result of those fact omissions. But if Sherrone Moore were to face his original charges, he could face more than five years in prison. So what happened at the hearing?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrone Moore’s charges dropped

Sherrone Moore ultimately agreed to plead no contest to two misdemeanors which are trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device while prosecutors dropped the felony home invasion charge.

“Things have changed,” Judge Simpson said in court.

Moore’s attorney didn’t hold back afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts and law,” Michaels said outside the courtroom. “The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning. Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

She also noted Sherrone Moore has been wearing a GPS tether since December, but that device is expected to be removed. Sentencing is scheduled for April 14. The maximum penalty is six months and 30 days in jail, though Michaels said she does not expect him to serve additional time after spending two nights in jail following his arrest. Instead, she says Moore has been focusing on his family.

“He has had the opportunity to be with his daughters, to be with his wife, to be home for the holidays, to take his kids to swim lessons,” Michaels said. “I can tell you that losing his job and being at home, he has embraced it as an opportunity to reconnect to his family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that brings the story back to the image that started the day. A former head coach on a quiet walk beside his wife in a courthouse hallway. But the bigger question now is, after everything that happened, the firing, the charges, the headlines, does Sherrone Moore ever get another shot on the sidelines?