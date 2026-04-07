Deion Sanders’ Assistant Opens Up on Traumatic Past While Building Career: “Became Homeless”

Colorado’s offensive play could take another leap this season with the introduction of Brennan Marion’s “go-go” offense. But behind this unique approach, there is a long story of survival, which Deion Sanders’ assistant coach often uses to encourage players who feel limited in their future options. Now, amidst the Buffs’ spring practice, the Colorado OC speaks about those hardships, which eventually led to his rise as an elite offensive mind.

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“My cousin got shot at school, so I had to transfer. Mom and I lived in an abandoned building. I watched Grandma die from cancer,” wrote Marion on X during his Tuesday appearance, but his story of perseverance didn’t end there.”I had to put my mom in a women’s shelter after domestic violence. I moved to Ca. and became homeless chasing my dream. Winners push thru pain,” added the OC.

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Raised by a single mother in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Marion grew up in humble beginnings. As a child, he moved frequently and experienced “living out of a suitcase” in an unsettled home. His mother sold roses at nightclubs and bars, and once struggled to pay a $25 youth football fee, telling him it meant they might go without food or electricity. Despite that, the young Marion never stopped dreaming of playing at the highest level.

However, he never played a full year of high school football until his senior year. While he attended Westinghouse as a sophomore, his cousin got shot at school, and that’s why he transferred to Steel Valley. But his junior year at Steel Valley was cut short due to academic ineligibility. This period of academic difficulty followed the death of his grandmother.

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When he was 15, he lost his grandmother, Charlene, who was a foundational figure in his life. His late grandmother’s final words changed everything. “As she was passing away, she asked me, ‘Can you really make something of yourself?’ That’s what turned the switch on for me,” said Marion. But the hardship didn’t end there.

At 15, Marion had to put his mother in a women’s shelter to save her from an abusive partner. Amidst these personal struggles, he turned into a standout player at Greensburg Salem High School, becoming an All-Conference WR during his one full season of varsity football as a senior in 2005. That pushed his plan to play college football, and he left home.

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At De Anza Junior College in California, Marion lived out of a trash bag and slept in locker rooms, press boxes, and even on the grass under bleachers.

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“The coach (at De Anza) promised us a living situation, and he couldn’t make that happen,” said Marion to the Courier. “There were a few of us guys from out-of-state. We would live in the locker room at De Anza, sleep at (teammates’) houses. Once we couldn’t find anywhere else to stay, I decided, we’ll stay in the press box. We slept outside a few times, we rode the bus at night, we stayed in motels.”

After transferring to Tulsa, he became a star, setting NCAA records for yards per catch in a season. But after becoming a record-setting WR, Marion tore his left ACL on the final offensive play of the 2008 Conference USA Championship, causing him to go undrafted. Then he signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent, but re-tore the ACL in training camp.

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Although he attempted a comeback with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL, he tore the ligament for a third time on his second day. With that, his playing career was over, but he was determined to find another way to make his mark.

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Deion Sanders’ coaching staff’s path to success

After an extremely painful stretch in his life, coaching became Brennan Marion’s turning point. In 2010, his time at James Logan High School reshaped his perspective powerfully.

“The biggest thing that got me to love coaching is I had kids from Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, rough backgrounds, and I thought my life story was rough; a lot of those kids had it worse,” confessed Marion. That perspective fueled his rapid rise through the coaching ranks.

Deion Sanders’ assistant coach earned his first head coaching role at St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School at 25. He led them to the playoffs, and then he returned to Pennsylvania to lead Waynesboro Area Senior High School. Interestingly, he transformed the program coming off a 0–10 season into a 6–4 squad. Then, in 2017, when he joined Howard as OC and QBs coach, his signature ‘Go-Go’ offense began taking shape.

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He led Howard to a historic 43–40 upset over UNLV. Following that, he earned praise from head coach Mike London. “Having a great young mind like Coach Marion has been beneficial for us. He’s going to be a head coach one day for sure,” said London. After spending one season as head coach at Sac State, he is now serving the Buffs as OC.