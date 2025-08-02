Watching His Father Divorce 2 Wives, Deion Sanders’ Son Wants to Learn a Key Trait

After successfully battling bladder cancer, Coach Prime is back coaching at Colorado and will continue as the Buffs’ head coach, despite rumors to the contrary. However, this wasn’t the only challenge Coach Prime had to face in recent years. From having multiple surgeries for his blood clot issues to having his toes amputated, and even before that, going through 2 high-profile divorces. Life has always thrown curveballs for Coach Prime. But the Buffs’ head coach?

The man has always knocked them out of the park and shown resilience even in severe adversity. Take, for example, his separation from Pilar Sanders. It wasn’t just a normal divorce, but brought with it heavy media scrutiny, with both Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders leveling serious accusations against each other. There was even a $2 million defamation lawsuit filed by Coach Prime against his ex-wife, which he eventually won after Pilar Sanders accused him of abuse on national television. For Coach Prime, though, this wasn’t his first setback in relationships.

Coach Prime had earlier married Carolyn Chambers in 1989 and had two children (Deiondra and Deion Jr.) with her. However, eventually the relationship turned sour, and the couple filed for divorce in 1998. Now, for a normal person, going through 2 divorces and then battling through cancer and multiple illnesses would surely have drained life out of him. But Coach Prime? Seems like he’s built differently, and that’s one of the traits that his son Deion Jr. also wants to learn, as he opened up about the challenges he faced.

Deion Jr. appeared on the July 17th episode of ‘DukesTheScoop’ podcast and shared how sometimes he felt learning “cutting off” people from his life, a trait, according to him, his father has mastered. “I just have a great heart, bro. And it’s a heart that, growing up or due to different situations in life, you get your heart broken, you get people betrayed, do different things. Like, sometimes you get mad at God, like God, why did you make me like this? Why don’t I just, like my dad, even he has the ability to just cut somebody off instantly, not talk to them,” said a visibly emotional Deion Jr.

via Imago Credits: Deion Sanders Jr. Instagram

According to Deion Jr, he has now dedicated his life to his family and other people and follows the words of the “Bible,” as he said. For him, seeing people succeed and be happy, in turn, gives him the happiness he wants. “I realized a long time ago, the life I live is not really my own. It’s not for me. It’s like I came to serve and not be served, bro. That’s what the Bible says,” concluded Deion Jr. To be honest, Deion Jr could have easily followed the footsteps of his brothers Shedeur and Shilo and played football as he did in high school. However, for him, family came first as he dedicated his life to their happiness. And guess what? He is still doing the same.

Deion Sanders had sleepless nights for his father, Coach Prime

Most college football fans now know about Deion Sanders’ struggle and battle with bladder cancer. But just a few months back, no one knew, and even when speculations began, not much came out in the media regarding the nature of Coach Prime’s illness. So, while at the time, Deion Sanders recovered from the tumors at his Texas ranch, his eldest son, Deion Jr., stayed by his side for almost two months and helped in his father’s recovery.

Even before Deion Sanders went to his Texas ranch and was at a hospital, Deion Jr stayed beside him as he told. “My dad was at the hospital, bro. I was just wondering why, when they started OTAs and stuff and everyone was gone. Even the team was gone. The team was gone. Everybody was just gone. I was just in Colorado by myself. I can’t really tell anybody the reason you’re out there,” recalled Deion Jr.

Deion Jr.’s dedication to his family and even others is a testament to Coach Prime’s upbringing. It’s never easy to dedicate yourself fully when you can have numerous things in your life, and Deion Jr.’s dedication truly shows the love he carries for his family. His contributions may not be visible on the field or the stats chart, but the guy’s role is as important as the people supporting in front of the camera, to Coach Prime or his brothers, Shedeur and Shilo.