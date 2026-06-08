Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down 8 Potential First-Round Picks

With the 2026 NFL Drafts wrapped up, top players like Fernando Mendoza and David Bailey went to the pros as first-rounders. Now, with almost a year left until the next draft cycle, some players are already generating early draft buzz. Now, here is the list of eight possible first-round picks for the 2027 NFL Draft whose stock could rise further after the 2026 season.

No. 1 Arch Manning (QB), Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning took over Texas’ starting position after two long years. He developed his skills under Quinn Ewers and then showed off his solid game. The 6’4″, 220 lb QB has a strong arm and deep ball accuracy. But last year, turnovers became a major issue as he threw 10 incompletions against UTEP. But then OL also didn’t make things easy for him, as Manning was pressured on nearly 40% of dropbacks.

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Despite that, he took Texas to a 9-win season and finished with a solid record. 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and 61.4% completion rate

All he needs is a solid OL so that his accuracy and decision-making aren’t affected when defenders reach him quickly.

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With the Raiders and Rams out of the picture after taking in Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson in the first round, Arch Manning is not an option for them. So, for the other teams, he needs a system with a solid offensive line. The New York Jets can be a good fit for him. Right now, the team has Geno Smith as their QB1 for the 2026 season after the Raiders traded him to the Jets.

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Now, after an inconsistent performance last year, throwing 17 interceptions, if the same goes on this year, Smith might be in a tough spot. Then there’s Cade Klubnik on the team, but he, too, is not considered a franchise QB for now. This way, Manning could have a better chance to start.

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Plus, the Jets have three first-round picks in 2027, which strengthens their case. Their offensive line is getting better with players like Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou. Even ESPN analyst Mike Clay ranked them a No. 14. They have good receivers like Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Kenyon Sadiq, who will give Manning solid hands.

No. 2 Dante Moore (QB), Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore drew a lot of No. 1 pick buzz this year, but after he decided to return to college for one last time, the position went straight to Fernando Mendoza.

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But next year, his skills can put him in the top three picks. Moore’s footwork is polished, and he gets the ball out quickly and delivers accurate passes. His accuracy has improved in Oregon compared to UCLA, where it was 53.5%. After starting for one season, he led his team to a 13-2 record, finishing with solid stats.

3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 71.8% completion rate

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The Arizona Cardinals can be a perfect fit for Dante Moore because they do not see their current QB, Jacoby Brissett, as the team’s long-term option. First, because he is seeking a better contract, and second, because he has not participated in the team’s offseason activities. Now they did draft Miami’s Carson Beck this season in the third round, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need elite passers on the team.

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals’ biggest problem was their inconsistent O-line. Injuries forced players like Jonah Williams and Will Hernandez to miss most of the season.

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Jeremiah Smith (WR) Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith is the No. 1 WR in college football who’s been making first-round buzz since his freshman season. That’s because he has a rare mix of size, speed, and skill that you usually only see in the best NFL players. In his 2024 freshman season, he had 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging about 17.3 yards per catch.

In 2025, he stayed productive with 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. At around 6’3 and over 220 pounds, he is big and strong, but he also runs fast in a straight line, which makes him difficult to stop.

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Next year, he will be finally eligible and ready to join an NFL team. He can be a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. After losing WRs like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins need solid depth in the position. They did sign veteran Jalen Reagor, but talent is still lacking. If the season started today, Miami’s top receivers would likely be Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell, a group not considered strong compared to other NFL teams’.

This is a big problem because the Dolphins recently invested heavily in quarterback Malik Willis. It would be difficult to judge how good Willis really is if he does not have quality receivers around him, and that’s where Jeremiah Smith comes in.

Nate Frazier (RB) Georgia Bulldogs

Many might miss out on Nate Frazier because the RB room is filled with talented players like Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, Mississippi’s Kewan Lacy, and Florida’s Jadan Baugh. But Frazier has been improving every season, and many people think he could have a big breakout year in 2026. In the last season, he played 14 games and ran for 947 yards with 6 touchdowns.

What makes him even more special is his breakaway speed. He also has excellent potential as a receiver. All in all, a perfect package for any NFL team that picks him.

The Texans had concerns at running back after Joe Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a serious foot injury. Because they were not sure if Mixon would return to his old form, they quickly brought in David Montgomery to become their new lead running back. At the same time, they continued developing younger players such as Woody Marks.

But even with Montgomery and Marks on the roster, Nate Frazier could still make an impact, as he could learn behind Montgomery early in his career and gradually earn a starting role.

Jordan Seaton (OT) LSU Tigers

Jordan Seaton played the last two seasons at Colorado before transferring to LSU. He is a strong pass blocker; over his college career, he has allowed only 5 sacks in 940 pass-blocking snaps, a very low number. Last season, he allowed just 7 total pressures and 37 overall, heading to the 2026 season, which shows how incredibly difficult it is for defenders to get past him.

On top of it, he keeps his body square while blocking, so defenders have a tough time getting around him. Because of his size, movement, and improving technique, he is seen as a player who could strengthen an offensive line at a high level. Right now, he can be a perfect fit for the New York Giants.

The New York Giants already have a strong offensive line. In 2025, they ranked 4th in pass protection and allowed very few pressures on their quarterback. Because of the success, the Giants decided to keep almost all of their starters for the 2026 season. Their expected starting lineup is Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, John Michael Schmitz at center, first-round pick Francis Mauigoa at right guard, and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle.

Jordan Seaton would probably not start right away if he joined the Giants. However, he could still be a valuable fit as a future investment. Seaton could spend time learning and developing his skills.

Rasheem Biles (LB) Texas Longhorns

Rasheem Biles transferred from Pittsburgh to Texas. Over his college career so far, he has made 185 tackles, including 41.5 plays behind the line of scrimmage, such as tackles for loss and sacks. He has also forced 6 turnovers, helping the team take the ball away from the other team. On top of that, he has 93 “stops,” meaning plays on which he successfully ended the offense’s drive. He also created pressure on the quarterback with 14 hurries.

What sets him apart most is his athletic ability and instincts. He reacts very quickly, plays very physically, and has great timing when attacking the ball in both the run and pass game. His skills can be a perfect fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One reason is the departure of Lavonte David. To tackle that, they signed veteran Alex Anzalone and drafted young linebacker Josiah Trotter in 2026.

Even after those additions, adding Biles makes sense, as one issue the defense faced was covering tight ends and running backs who catch passes, so improving speed and coverage ability remains important. And Biles is a young, athletic linebacker with good instincts and coverage skills.

A’Mauri Washington (DT) Oregon Ducks

A’Mauri Washington is a fast and explosive defensive tackle. Even his size doesn’t affect his speed, as he is 6’3” tall and weighs 338 pounds. Back in 2023, he recorded a 20.89 mph GPS speed, which is very fast for someone over 330 pounds. This combination of massive size and rare athletic ability is why even scouts say he has “planet theory” traits.

Plus, his stats show his explosiveness on the field. In 2025, he made 33 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. In 2024, he had 10 tackles, and in 2023, just 2, so you can clearly see his growth over time.

The San Francisco 49ers could be a good landing spot for A’Mauri Washington because they are expected to continue searching for talented defensive linemen. The team already has star pass rusher Nick Bosa, but adding another dominant player next to him could make the defensive line even more dangerous.

Washington would fit perfectly because he has the size, strength, and athletic ability to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

Jyaire Hill (CB), Michigan

Jyaire Hill quickly became one of Michigan’s most important defensive players after breaking out as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He showed his dominance on the field by playing 11 games, recording 35 tackles, and 6 tackles for loss. Then continued the same success in the 2025 season, starting in all 13 games. He recorded 36 tackles, one sack, and six passes defended.

Even though he had the option to enter the NFL Draft early, he decided to return for the 2026 season. Now, he enters the year as one of the veteran leaders of a talented secondary alongside Zeke Berry and Smith Snowden.

The Raiders can be an ideal fit for Hill. Though they have added several cornerbacks like Eric Stokes, traded for Taron Johnson, and drafted Jermod McCoy. But there are still some long-term questions. McCoy entered the NFL with injury concerns, and Johnson will be in his 30s by the 2027 season.

That is why Hill could make sense for Las Vegas in the future. His track background gives him excellent speed, and his ability to read plays quickly can help the team.