Way Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Ohio State Extends Dominance, Texas Bounces Back Ft. Arch Manning

There’s still 361 days for the next draft and yet here we are again. That’s how this cycle works and what makes it interesting is there are several elite names, including Texas’ Arch Manning. But the more interesting question is who actually controls the 2027 NFL Draft when it’s all said and done. If early returns mean anything, it might not be Texas nor even QBs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Way too early 2027 NFL mock draft

Ohio State Jeremiah Smith – Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins land the No. 1 pick and Jeremiah Smith is the selection. At 6’3, 223 pounds, with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons already under his belt, the Ohio State WR is inevitable. Pair him with a still-developing Malik Willis, and that’s a gold addition for QBs. Smith’s been called “generational” since his high school days, and he’s living every moment up to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Arch Manning – Cleveland Browns

After much draft speculation, Arch Manning finally makes the jump. The Browns become the landing spot for football’s most famous last name. His first full season as Texas’ starter wasn’t flawless. But that 4-1 finish makes a case for him with three wins over ranked teams. After all, he was the No. 1 recruit in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon Dante Moore – Arizona Cardinals

Imago Oregon quarterback Dante Moore 5 loses the ball after hitting running back Dierre Hill Jr. 23 leading to an Indiana recovery in the second quarter of the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 9, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA ATL20260109823 MIKExZARRILLI

The Cardinals go for QB because apparently one room full of uncertainty isn’t enough. Dante Moore could’ve been QB2 in the 2026 class. Instead, he goes back to Oregon, bets on himself, and tries to chase a national title under Dan Lanning. That decision is either going to make him millions more or raise questions. But the traits are undeniable. If he gets better in decision-making, he’s absolutely in the QB1 conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Colin Simmons – Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta picking Colin Simmons at No. 4 flexes Texas’ depth in the 2027 NFL draft. While everyone’s watching Arch Manning, he is out there stacking sacks with nearly double digits as a freshman and 12 more as a sophomore. The Falcons’ pass rush resurgence just took a hit with Raheem Morris gone so he could be a necessity pick.

Notre Dame Leonard Moore – New Orleans Saints

The Saints scooping up Leonard Moore might be the safest pick in the entire mock. He’s a big corner with clean instincts and polished game that promise reliability. And in a class loaded with offensive headlines, he might become the first defender off the board. From there, the draft starts to lean into upside bets.

South Carolina Dylan Stewart – Tennessee Titans

Tennessee grabs Dylan Stewart, a pass rusher whose impact doesn’t always show up in stats. But if you look at his tape, the way he bends and bursts shows he can develop into a true NFL star. If it clicks consistently, this former 5-star will be a problem for NFL opponents.

Oklahoma David Stone – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Stone goes to Tampa Bay where he could become a tone-setter. He’s an interior disruptor with 34-inch arms and real explosion, the kind of DT who collapses pockets before QBs even hit their back foot.

Texas Tech Brendan Sorsby – Pittsburgh Steelers

This might raise eyebrows now but give it a year and Brendan Brendan Sorsby could turn heads. There’s a reason why the 6’3, 235 pounder was one of the most coveted transfers in the portal. There’s a national title goal, and if he executes it, his stock will climb fast.

Ohio State Julian Sayin – Minnesota Vikings

The Buckeyes could relive the 2026 NFL draft success where they put four players in the first round. Julian Sayin hasn’t even fully taken over yet, and he’s already in this conversation and that tells you something about how he’s viewed in scouting circles.

Ohio State Austin Siereveld – New York Jets

Finally, the Jets close the top 10 with Austin Siereveld, reminding that Ohio State’s dominance isn’t just skill positions. The OL started 21 games, played multiple spots, and brings that rare blend of versatility and reliability NFL teams crave.

The following rounds up the first round in the 2027 NFL Draft.