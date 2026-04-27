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Way Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Ohio State Extends Dominance, Texas Bounces Back Ft. Arch Manning

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Khosalu Puro

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Apr 26, 2026 | 10:33 PM EDT

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Way Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Ohio State Extends Dominance, Texas Bounces Back Ft. Arch Manning

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Khosalu Puro

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Apr 26, 2026 | 10:33 PM EDT

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There’s still 361 days for the next draft and yet here we are again. That’s how this cycle works and what makes it interesting is there are several elite names, including Texas’ Arch Manning. But the more interesting question is who actually controls the 2027 NFL Draft when it’s all said and done. If early returns mean anything, it might not be Texas nor even QBs. 

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Way too early 2027 NFL mock draft 

  1. Ohio State Jeremiah Smith – Miami Dolphins 

The Dolphins land the No. 1 pick and Jeremiah Smith is the selection. At 6’3, 223 pounds, with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons already under his belt, the Ohio State WR is inevitable. Pair him with a still-developing Malik Willis, and that’s a gold addition for QBs. Smith’s been called “generational” since his high school days, and he’s living every moment up to it. 

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  1. Texas Arch Manning – Cleveland Browns

After much draft speculation, Arch Manning finally makes the jump. The Browns become the landing spot for football’s most famous last name. His first full season as Texas’ starter wasn’t flawless. But that 4-1 finish makes a case for him with three wins over ranked teams. After all, he was the No. 1 recruit in the country.

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  1. Oregon Dante Moore – Arizona Cardinals
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The Cardinals go for QB because apparently one room full of uncertainty isn’t enough. Dante Moore could’ve been QB2 in the 2026 class. Instead, he goes back to Oregon, bets on himself, and tries to chase a national title under Dan Lanning. That decision is either going to make him millions more or raise questions. But the traits are undeniable. If he gets better in decision-making, he’s absolutely in the QB1 conversation. 

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  1. Texas Colin Simmons – Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta picking Colin Simmons at No. 4 flexes Texas’ depth in the 2027 NFL draft. While everyone’s watching Arch Manning, he is out there stacking sacks with nearly double digits as a freshman and 12 more as a sophomore. The Falcons’ pass rush resurgence just took a hit with Raheem Morris gone so he could be a necessity pick. 

  1. Notre Dame Leonard Moore – New Orleans Saints

The Saints scooping up Leonard Moore might be the safest pick in the entire mock. He’s a big corner with clean instincts and polished game that promise reliability. And in a class loaded with offensive headlines, he might become the first defender off the board. From there, the draft starts to lean into upside bets.

  1. South Carolina Dylan Stewart – Tennessee Titans 

Tennessee grabs Dylan Stewart, a pass rusher whose impact doesn’t always show up in stats. But if you look at his tape, the way he bends and bursts shows he can develop into a true NFL star. If it clicks consistently, this former 5-star will be a problem for NFL opponents.

  1. Oklahoma David Stone – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Stone goes to Tampa Bay where he could become a tone-setter. He’s an interior disruptor with 34-inch arms and real explosion, the kind of DT who collapses pockets before QBs even hit their back foot.

  1. Texas Tech Brendan Sorsby – Pittsburgh Steelers

This might raise eyebrows now but give it a year and Brendan Brendan Sorsby could turn heads. There’s a reason why the 6’3, 235 pounder was one of the most coveted transfers in the portal. There’s a national title goal, and if he executes it, his stock will climb fast.

  1. Ohio State Julian Sayin – Minnesota Vikings 

The Buckeyes could relive the 2026 NFL draft success where they put four players in the first round. Julian Sayin hasn’t even fully taken over yet, and he’s already in this conversation and that tells you something about how he’s viewed in scouting circles.

  1. Ohio State Austin Siereveld – New York Jets

Finally, the Jets close the top 10 with Austin Siereveld, reminding that Ohio State’s dominance isn’t just skill positions. The OL started 21 games, played multiple spots, and brings that rare blend of versatility and reliability NFL teams crave.

The following rounds up the first round in the 2027 NFL Draft. 

  1. Texas Cam Coleman – Washington Commanders
  2. LSU Jordan Seaton – Minnesota Vikings
  3. Alabama Zabien Brown – New York Giants 
  4. Texas Trevor Goosby – New Orleans Saints
  5. USC Jayden Maiava – Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Oregon A’Mauri Washington – Indianapolis Colts
  7. Oregon Jamari Johnson – Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Notre Dame Tae Johnson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. Arkansas Quincy Rhodes Jr. – Chicago Bears
  10. Texas Tech Mateen Igirogba – Denver Broncos
  11. Arizona State Omarion Miller – Houston Texans
  12. Ole Miss Kewan Lacy – Philadelphia Eagles
  13. Clemson Sammy Brown – Detroit Lions
  14. Oregon Bear Alexander – Los Angeles Chargers
  15. Texas A&M Mario Craver – New England Patriots
  16. Ohio State Kenyatta Jackson Jr. – San Francisco 49ers
  17. Georgia Ellis Robinson – Dallas Cowboys
  18. Michigan Blake Frazier – Kansas City Chiefs
  19. Missouri Ahmad Hardy – Baltimore Ravens
  20. Indiana Mario Landino – Seattle Seahawks
  21. Georgia KJ Bolden – Buffalo Bills
  22. Texas Ryan Wingo – Los Angeles Rams

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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