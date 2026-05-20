Bill Belichick arrived at UNC in 2024 with a clear vision. Instead of spending time searching for coaches to build his staff around, he filled key positions with familiar faces, including his sons Steve and Brian. From the outside, the Patriots’ four-win season before his arrival did little to help perceptions around those decisions, but Belichick still believes familiarity has its benefits.

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“One good thing about having your kids work for you is, when you screw up, they’ll come in and tell you,” Belichick said yesterday in an interview. “‘Hey, Dad, that was really stupid. Why’d you do that?’

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Patriots general manager Michael Lombardi’s son, Matt Lombardi, also became UNC’s quarterbacks coach, leading many in the college football world to view Belichick’s $12.5 million staff as just a collection of NFL names. For Belichick, however, bringing in family and friends was always about creating an honest environment.

“Not everybody on your staff would say that to you, but sometimes you get that from your kids. That will question you, and we all need that,” he added in the same interview.

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It’s not like Bill Belichick’s sons are unfamiliar with winning. Steve spent 12 years in New England, serving in several roles, including linebackers coach, defensive backs coach, and safeties coach, while winning three Super Bowls. However, his lone season with the Washington Huskies after leaving the Patriots ended with an unflattering 6-7 record. Then there’s Brian, who joined the Patriots in 2017 and eventually became the team’s safeties coach while also being part of a Super Bowl-winning setup. He then joined his father at UNC last year.

But nepotism allegations have followed the Belichicks throughout their time together on the sidelines. After UNC’s dismal 2025 season (4-8), Mike Priefer and Freddie Kitchens were fired, but Bill Belichick retained both of his sons on the coaching staff.

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“The lack of experience the coaches have is ridiculous,” an anonymous UNC player even said to WRAL.com.

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Somewhere amid that criticism, though, both Steve and Brian have managed to make some improvements. In 2024, UNC finished 72nd nationally in total defense and 80th in passing defense. In just one year as defensive coordinator, Steve helped UNC improve to 38th nationally in total defense. Brian’s work with the safeties also paid off, as the program finished 52nd nationally in passing defense in 2025.

Although they struggled early in the season, allowing 48 points against TCU, they improved as the year progressed. There were noticeable improvements in gap control, man coverage concepts, and run fits. The Virginia game highlighted that progress, as Steve’s defense held the Cavaliers to just 10 points while recording six sacks.

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Yes, the defense was far from spectacular, but it still showed flashes of a foundation to build upon. For Belichick, that progress matters, but more than anything, his connection with his sons gives him the comfort and familiarity to build a winning team.

Steve Belichick’s relationship with Bill Belichick and goals for the future

Growing up, Belichick never pushed ‘football’ on his sons. They were the ones who leaned towards the game, thanks to their dad’s love for the game.

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But when the Patriots parted ways with the 6-time Super Bowl winner, he was 72 and no NFL franchise was willing to rope him in as head coach. That’s when Steve played a major role in helping his father stay connected with the sport, bringing him to college football.

“I take all the credit for him being in college. That’s all me,” Steve said to WRAL.com. “He just loves to coach football. Loves to develop players, loves to be around the game. It’s been that way my whole life, and it hasn’t changed yet.

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“I try to take a lot from my dad. He’s definitely my mentor, my idol. I look up to him in more ways than just football. I’m always trying to take from him, always trying to be a sponge and absorb as much as I can from him in all aspects.”

Steve, despite the lack of experience, understands defense. His year at Washington may not have produced a great record, but the 39-year-old did help improve the Huskies’ defense from 96th to 28th nationally. They allowed 23.7 points per game, which was 1.1 fewer than in 2023.

His lone season at Washington ended with a disappointing record, but it was not entirely bad considering the massive roster turnover the program had to go through following its 14-1 campaign in 2023. That merit is one of the reasons Steve wants to carve out his own coaching path.

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“With all the great coaches that are around this building and places that I worked, it’s taking the things you like that they do, and it’s also, I don’t think I can do it like them, let me try and do it my way,” he detailed. “So, ideas, thoughts, and try new things. I’m always trying to do that. I’m just my own person. And I’m not him (Bill Belichick). My brother’s not him. Me and my brother aren’t the same.”

Both Steve and Brian Belichick have a tall task ahead of them this year at UNC. The team has assembled an impressive 17th-ranked recruiting class and also brought in 19 transfer portal players. But with a schedule stacked against formidable opponents like Miami, Virginia, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, and Clemson, the coaching staff will need something special to at least deliver a winning season.